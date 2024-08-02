Red Sox Predicted to Sign Orioles Ace to $288 Million Deal

Amid a 57-50 campaign, the Boston Red Sox don’t look the part of a World Series hopeful. As they prepare to return to the drawing board this winter and improve their roster, does Corbin Burnes make sense as a target?

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report thinks so. He predicted that the Baltimore Orioles ace will sign with the Red Sox in free agency.

“If neither the Yankees nor the Dodgers go all-out for Burnes, there will be that much more of a window for other big spenders like the Mets, Rangers and the pick here to actually sign him: the Red Sox,” Rymer wrote on August 1.

He forecasted an eight-year, $288 million deal for Burnes and Boston.

“There was a time when they [Red Sox] were spending about $60 million more than they’re spending this year,” Rymer wrote. “This winter should be their excuse to get back to those days, as the team they have now looks like an up-and-coming contender worth investing big bucks in.”

Burnes is 11-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 2024. He’s pitched 138.2 innings, throwing 128 strikeouts against only 33 walks.

Corbin Burnes Would Top Red Sox Rotation

Looking at the numbers, there’s no ignoring the Red Sox’ need for a pitching staff tune up.

Despite impressive seasons from Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, Boston’s pitching as a whole has been run of the mill.

According to ESPN, the Red Sox have the 13th-lowest ERA, allowed the 14th-most home runs, and recorded the 16th most strikeouts.

Boston, similar to the Orioles, could benefit from adding a true ace to an otherwise consistent rotation. Burnes would come at a high price, but his impact this season should be evidence enough to his value.

But the Red Sox should get their chance to make their pitch. As Burnes said in a December appearance on “Foul Territory” podcast–prior to his trade to Baltimore–he’ll likely test the free agent waters come November.

“Obviously, every guy who gets this close to free agency wants to test the market, to see what your true dollar amount is, see what teams really are in on you,” Burnes said on December 19. “It would have to be something that would absolutely blow you away, to get you away from testing the free agent market, being able to choose where you want to go.”

Baltimore represents a better World Series chance than Boston. But it’s possible the 29-year-old will prioritize pay over fit. Burnes will turn 30 before next season starts.

Rymer Predicts Tyler O’Neill Re-Signs In Boston

In the same column for Bleacher Report, Rymer predicted that Tyler O’Neill will re-sign with the Red Sox.

“Sensible on-paper fits for O’Neill include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals and possibly one of his former clubs, the St. Louis Cardinals,” Rymer wrote. “But there’s also the reality that the Red Sox can ill afford to lose him.”

He pegged a three-year, $45 million deal as an outcome for O’Neill and Boston.

“They would be perilously short on right-handed oomph without him, and it’s unsurprising that Fenway Park has been a great fit for his swing,” Rymer continued. “A reunion should be in order, and it should be doable at a Jorge Soler-like rate.”

In his first year with the Red Sox, O’Neill has found his stride at the plate.

He’s batting .268/.353/.546 with 22 home runs and 45 RBIs this season. Re-signing him should sit atop Boston’s to-do list.

Until then, the Red Sox continue their climb in the AL East. As of August 1, they are 6.5 games back of the Orioles and Yankees.