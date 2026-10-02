Red Sox Predicted to Part Ways With $18 Million Pitcher After Playoff Exit

The Boston Red Sox got an abrupt start to their offseason after being swept by the New York Yankees, and now they’ll have some difficult decisions to make.

The Red Sox have several key players headed to free agency, including an $18 million pitcher who returned from a significant injury — and struggled in doing so.

End of the Line for Patrick Sandoval?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer broke down the likely offseason moves for the Red Sox, including a decision on left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval. He came to the team on a two-year, $18.25 million contract after the 2024 season but struggled to find a steady role.

“By the time Sandoval suited up for Boston on July 9 this year, it had been more than two years since his last major league appearance. He never really found a groove, posting a 5.12 ERA over 70.1 innings,” Rymer wrote.