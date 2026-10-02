Red Sox Predicted to Part Ways With $18 Million Pitcher After Playoff Exit

The Boston Red Sox got an abrupt start to their offseason after being swept by the New York Yankees, and now they’ll have some difficult decisions to make.
The Red Sox have several key players headed to free agency, including an $18 million pitcher who returned from a significant injury — and struggled in doing so.
End of the Line for Patrick Sandoval?
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer broke down the likely offseason moves for the Red Sox, including a decision on left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval. He came to the team on a two-year, $18.25 million contract after the 2024 season but struggled to find a steady role.
“By the time Sandoval suited up for Boston on July 9 this year, it had been more than two years since his last major league appearance. He never really found a groove, posting a 5.12 ERA over 70.1 innings,” Rymer wrote.
Rymer predicted that the Red Sox would likely move on from Sandoval, focusing on other options.
“The Red Sox probably won’t rush to bring the 29-year-old lefty back for another go in 2027. Even without him, they’re flush with left-handed starters,” Rymer wrote.
More Decisions for the Red Sox
Rymer noted that the Red Sox will have some other decisions, including the future of 36-year-old Sonny Gray. The right-handed pitcher has a one-year, $30 million mutual option, but it’s not clear if he plans to continue his MLB career.
“According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Gray is willing to retire ‘in a heart5-habeat’ if his family wants him to,” Rymer wrote. “Some in the Red Sox organization are apparently taking that seriously, and they should. Gray has 14 years in the majors and his career earnings are already past $100 million.”
Rymer added that Gray would have the chance to make more money on the open market if he does plan to keep playing.
“If Gray wants to keep pitching, he’ll likely turn down his side of the $30 million mutual option,” Rymer wrote. “After going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA over 169.0 innings, he could be worth more than that on an open market with precious few impact free agents.”
The Red Sox had hope after a historic 15-game winning streak in July vaulted them into playoff contention, but they failed to make up further ground and went on the road to face the rival New York Yankees in the first round. They were sent to the offseason after a pair of blowout losses.
Red Sox Predicted to Part Ways With $18 Million Pitcher After Playoff Exit