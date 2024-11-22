Red Sox Predicted to Sign ‘Perfect’ $131 Million Cy Young Winner

While the Red Sox’s pursuit of Juan Soto has drawn the headlines that would be expected considering the magnitude of his talent and the possibility–however slim–that he could buck conventional logic and map out a future at Fenway, there’s nary an MLB observer who is taking the step of predicting Boston lands Soto.

His reported interest in player development does give the Red Sox a glimmer of hope, as they have the ready-made prospects in the pipeline that Soto could look forward to playing alongside in, say, eight or 10 years, when the likes of the Yankees‘ Aaron Judge and the Mets‘ Francisco Lindor will be doddering near 40 years old.

If Soto is truly looking at his future, Boston is an attractive landing spot. But the Red Sox are not close to competing for the World Series in the short term, and that figures to be a hindrance, as well as the fact that they probably can’t offer the same money that deep-pocketed Mets owner Steve Cohen can offer.

What the Red Sox need, first and foremost, is an ace starting pitcher. And after years of refusing to offer top-line starters lengthy contracts, it looks like Boston will change that this winter. At ESPN, insider Jeff Passan has identified what he calls, “the perfect fit” for the Red Sox: former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Blake Snell One of Many Starters Eyed by Boston

Now, Snell is no stranger to the Red Sox rumor mill. It’s likely that Boston will put in a big bid for one of the top three pitchers on the market: Snell, Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. Snell was 14-9 with a league-best 2.25 ERA in 2023, when he won the Cy Young for the Padres. He struggled to find a long-term deal last year, and wound up signing a three-year contract with an opt-out in the spring.

Snell has opted out. And Passan, in a post titled, “12 teams to watch this MLB offseason — and the perfect move for each,” says he should be where the Red Sox are looking.

Wrote Passan: “What Boston really needs most is pitching. For all the promise that position-player prospects (bring) … the Red Sox have not developed starting pitching to match. That’s where the money comes in. Even with Lucas Giolito expected to return from elbow surgery, they need a frontline starting pitcher to spearhead their rotation. There are plenty available. And if they choose wisely, the Red Sox have a chance to be scary sooner than later.”

Passan then noted the “perfect transaction:” “Sign free agent left-hander Blake Snell.”

Red Sox Would Have to Spend to Pitching

It is worth noting that while this is speculation, Snell is a name that keeps coming up in connection to Boston. Earlier this month, in looking at the top free agents, two of the four experts at the site MLB Trade Rumors pegged Snell to Boston.

“Snell will have no shortage of big-money and/or clean-payroll teams pursuing him. The Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, Orioles, Tigers, Padres and Cubs will all be in the market for starting pitching this winter,” the site wrote.

Spotrac predicts Snell’s market to yield a five-year, $131 million contract. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects a four-year, $124 million contract.