Boston Red Sox Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Blue Jays Series

After what was an historic 35+ game stretch across the last month and a half, the Boston Red Sox have come back down to earth a bit.

They’re currently on a four-game losing streak entering Wednesday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, who have taken the first two games of the series.

Ahead of the matchup, however, the Red Sox are set to make another roster move, according to WooSox reporter Tommy Cassell.

Red Sox Call Up 29-Year-Old Lefty

Boston is making another bullpen move, which has become an everyday occurrence at this point.

The Red Sox are expected to send Seth Martinez down to Triple-A Worcester and recall 29-year-old left-hander Alec Gamboa.

Gamboa has appeared in seven games for the Red Sox this season, posting a 2.07 ERA across 13.0 innings. He’s allowed 10 hits and three earned runs while walking five and striking out 12 batters.

He last pitched for the Red Sox on July 25 and, according to Cassell, spoke about potentially getting another opportunity to return to the big leagues.

“It would be an awesome opportunity,” Gamboa said. “Anytime you get called up to the big leagues, it’s a great thing. So just kind of staying ready, just in case it does happen (and) if it doesn’t, then, oh well.”

The 29-year-old lefty last pitched on Aug. 7 for the WooSox — and lasted pitched for the Boston Red Sox on July 25. Gamboa recently told me “it would be an awesome opportunity. Anytime you get called up to the big leagues, it’s a great thing. So just kind of staying ready, just… https://t.co/nUuCkci7eX — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) August 12, 2026

Looking at the Red Sox

The Red Sox enter Wednesday with a 64-55 record, which has them third in the AL East and third in the American League as a whole, behind both the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

They’ll play two more games against the Blue Jays before starting a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.