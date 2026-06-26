Red Sox Trade Proposal Sends Jarren Duran to Arizona for 23-Year-Old Shortstop

The Boston Red Sox have essentially played their way towards selling at the trade deadline. They are 33-46 and have the third worst record in the American League, though they are still alive in the wild card race.

Still, things aren’t exactly looking up for the Red Sox, and they will likely have to say goodbye to some familiar faces when the deadline comes around. One of those players could be outfielder Jarren Duran, as the Red Sox have a lot of left-handed hitting outfielders.

Sean McAdam of MassLive has previously reported that the Arizona Diamondbacks have shown interest in Duran. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer put together a mock trade that would land shortstop Jordan Lawlar with the Red Sox in exchange for Duran.

“This is where things start getting good,” Rymer wrote. “Duran is in his prime and under club control for two more seasons after 2026. There wouldn’t be much point in not swapping him out for a potential impact player in the majors.