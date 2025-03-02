Red Sox Top Prospect Unfazed by Criticisms of His Defensive Ability

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony does not shy away from criticism.

As one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, Anthony, who was selected by Boston with the 79th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, knows there will be plenty of hot moments under the spotlight playing for a franchise with such a rabid fanbase.

“I think they (the Red Sox) do a pretty good job here of kinda letting us know pretty early and taking us through everything and teaching us about what goes on in Boston,” Anthony said to MassLive on March 1. “But I think that’s what makes it such a fun place to play — is that people care so much and that people are constantly talking.”

Besides, Anthony said such talk always provides him with extra motivation.

“I know at least for myself, I love proving people wrong,” he said in the MassLive report. “I love feeding off of that.”

So even if the 20-year-old Anthony had heard the recent rumblings over his defensive skills on a Boston sports radio show, he wouldn’t have given them too much weight.

“I love the fact that Boston fans are always, even regardless of where your team is at or the record, they’re always passionate,” he said.

Boston Sports Radio Co-Host Goes Viral Questioning Roman Anthony’s Defensive Skills

There are few who doubt that Anthony’s bat will play at the Major League level, and his spring numbers have done little to change that perception. Anthony has posted a slash line of .333/.500/.917 through five games, with one double in four hits, three runs scored and four RBI.

However, a February 27 clip of Tony Massarotti — a former sportswriter for the Boston Herald and The Boston Globe who co-hosts a sports talk radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub — went viral after Massarotti suggested that Anthony may not be quite the complete talent that Red Sox fans had hoped for. Massarotti told co-host Michael Felger that while “scouring the internet” for reports on Anthony, he found something just a bit disturbing.

“I came across one that said Anthony ‘should’ become an above average outfielder,” Massarotti said. “What do you mean ‘should?’ What does ‘should’ mean? ‘Should’ tells me that he’s not good, and he’s gotta grow into it. This is a guy who is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the game. How is a guy the No. 1 prospect in the game if his defense sucks? Because that’s how I read that. And after watching him play the outfield, he doesn’t exactly read the ball off the bat like Ken Griffey, Jr., he doesn’t.”

Earlier that day, Massarotti expressed similar concerns in a piece he wrote for The Sports Hub. Citing a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan on February 26 that said Anthony “is widely regarded as the best hitting prospect in the minor leagues,” Massarotti noted that there was no mention of Anthony’s defense, which Massarotti said was concerning, particularly given what he had seen from Anthony thus far.

“Watching Anthony run, he’s more lumbering than I thought and his defensive instincts seem questionable,” Massarotti wrote. “(Again, these are based on small samples I’ve seen.) Does that mean he’s a bust? No. But it means he’s not perfect.”

Roman Anthony’s Bat Skills Will Forge His Path to MLB

There was quick reaction to Massarotti’s less-than-sterling assessment. Robbie Hyde, who covers the Red Sox for the Foul Territory Network, took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute Massarotti’s outburst.

“Not one time was the word ‘should’ used in Baseball America’s scouting report on Roman Anthony.

“Also in BA’s scouting report on his defense, he is far from a DH and has the range & arm to be a very good corner OF.

“What are we doing here?”

A report by Mike Cole from NESN similarly dispelled any doom-and-gloom about Anthony’s defensive game. Noting the propensity for sports radio to be “contrived,” Cole stated that Massarotti’s take was “especially confounding,” given the significant number of opposing viewpoints from “the people who are experts on such matters.”

“If someone like Massarotti is picking nits over what others are saying about Anthony’s defense, it probably bodes well for the 20-year-old,” Cole said. “Even if the defense sucked, he’s knocking on the big league door because of his bat, and it’s hard to poke holes in that one.”

A point also made by a colleague of Massarotti’s at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“Bare minimum, Anthony will be an above-average left fielder,” Tyler Milliken stated on X.

“He was expected to add muscle as he matured. Still only 20. Corner OF was always the long-term home. (Former National League MVP Christian) Yelich has been a frequent comp for a reason.

“If he never played defense again, the bat is so special people would still be drooling over him daily.”

Roman Anthony Could Earn Spot on Opening Day Roster

As Alex Cora told The Boston Globe, there is certainly a pathway for Anthony to break camp with the Major League roster. As Wilyer Abreu continues to work his way back from a gastrointestinal illness, it is possible that he would open the season on the 10-day injured list, leaving a spot that Anthony could fill.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here roster-wise that, we have to make decisions based on what we want to do,” Cora said. “Versatility comes into play. I think (Abreu’s uncertain health) could open the door for others. But the door was (already) open for everybody.”