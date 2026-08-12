Boston Red Sox Quietly Reveal Final Player in Adley Rutschman Trade

On Aug. 3, the Boston Red Sox completed a blockbuster trade to land three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.

The trade package sent to the Baltimore Orioles included right-hander Anthony Eyanson, the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, big league catcher Carlos Narvaez and a player to be named later.

Well, following Rutschman’s MLB debut Tuesday night, Boston revealed the final player in the trade.

Red Sox Trade No. 10 Prospect

To complete the deal, the Red Sox will send Baltimore minor league outfielder Harold Rivas, the No. 10 prospect in Boston’s system, according to SoxProspects.com.

Rivas received the second-largest signing bonus in the Red Sox’s 2025 international class.

The Red Sox are sending minor league OF Harold Rivas as the PTBNL in the Adley Rutschman deal, per @ByAndrewParker. When the trade was initially reported, Rivas was a part of it. #10 on @SoxProspects. 2nd biggest bonus from the 2025 IFA class. Was there a condition based on… pic.twitter.com/ivtL9jfyr1 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 12, 2026

Red Sox Fans React to Full Trade

While many Boston fans love the idea of going all-in after the team’s surge up the standings and acquiring Rutschman, who still has plenty of baseball ahead of him, others believe Boston gave up too much prospect capital to a division rival.

“That sucks. Was hoping he wasn’t part of this. Maybe the decision on the PTBNL was determined by how fast Adley came back to the major league team,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “That deal gets crazier and crazier. They’d better extend Adley.”

“Somewhere there’s a Red Sox fan that’s mad about this,” another person wrote.

“Four top 10 prospects for AR? Good grief, what would a deal for say Abrams, Neto, Goodman, or De La Cruz have cost? Sorry, but this trade gets worse by the minute!” a fan commented.