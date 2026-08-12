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Boston Red Sox Quietly Reveal Final Player in Adley Rutschman Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Aug. 3, the Boston Red Sox completed a blockbuster trade to land three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.

The trade package sent to the Baltimore Orioles included right-hander Anthony Eyanson, the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, big league catcher Carlos Narvaez and a player to be named later.

Well, following Rutschman’s MLB debut Tuesday night, Boston revealed the final player in the trade.

Red Sox Trade No. 10 Prospect

To complete the deal, the Red Sox will send Baltimore minor league outfielder Harold Rivas, the No. 10 prospect in Boston’s system, according to SoxProspects.com.

Rivas received the second-largest signing bonus in the Red Sox’s 2025 international class.

Red Sox Fans React to Full Trade

While many Boston fans love the idea of going all-in after the team’s surge up the standings and acquiring Rutschman, who still has plenty of baseball ahead of him, others believe Boston gave up too much prospect capital to a division rival.

“That sucks. Was hoping he wasn’t part of this. Maybe the decision on the PTBNL was determined by how fast Adley came back to the major league team,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “That deal gets crazier and crazier. They’d better extend Adley.”

“Somewhere there’s a Red Sox fan that’s mad about this,” another person wrote.

“Four top 10 prospects for AR? Good grief, what would a deal for say Abrams, Neto, Goodman, or De La Cruz have cost? Sorry, but this trade gets worse by the minute!” a fan commented.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Quietly Reveal Final Player in Adley Rutschman Trade

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