Red Sox Could Make Huge Offer to Top 2027 Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox have had a miraculous turnaround this season to make the playoffs.

They’ve done this without many strong bats in the lineup. Willson Contreras has been Boston’s best overall hitter with a .905 OPS and 27 home runs. However, outside of Contreras, the bats have been hit or miss.

A huge bat could be coming soon to Boston. Mariners insider Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times said on Foul Territory that the Red Sox could make a huge offer to Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena.

The 2021 AL Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star will be heading into free agency this offseason.

More On the Boston Red Sox’s Rumored Interest in Randy Arozarena

After likely missing the postseason this year, the Mariners might also lose one of their best players, Arozarena, this offseason.

“(The Mariners are) going to lose their best offensive player,” Divish said on Foul Territory on Friday. “Randy Arozarena’s gonna be a free agent. I think we all know Randy would probably prefer to stay on the East Coast. I’m guessing Boston is ready to cut a huge check for him.”

Divish adds that he doesn’t think the Mariners will get into a bidding war for Arozarena, especially considering how weak the free agent class is.

Arozarena could earn over $20 million in average annual value. But does he deserve it?

The 2020 ALCS MVP is having a career year for the Mariners in 2026. In 147 games, Arozarena is slashing .279/.376/.481 with 26 home runs and 23 stolen bases. He has set career highs in bWAR, runs and OPS this season.

He would be the second-best hitter on a Boston team that lacks true power hitters and would bring great speed to Fenway. A right-handed hitter is also a commodity on the Red Sox, and Arozarena fits that description.

How Would Arozarena Fit on the Team?

The Red Sox currently have eight outfielders on the roster, including Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida and Eli White on the injured list. While the 32-year-old Arozarena would be an upgrade over most of them, the Red Sox would still have to clear space for him.

White and Jahmai Jones are both arbitration-eligible after this season, and one could be non-tendered to make room. In addition, the Red Sox have reportedly been trying to trade Jarren Duran for years and could finally seal the deal this offseason. Arozarena, who plays left field, could very well take his place.

Arozarena would be a great fit in Fenway Park, where he slashes .278/.351/.481 with five home runs in 32 career games.

Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will have two of the three outfield spots locked down; it’s just a matter of who will be the left fielder.

However, one thing that clouds all of this is the impending CBA expiration and ensuing lockout. This will begin on December 1 and will freeze the ability for teams to sign free agents.

It will also likely mean that free agents might not sign for as much after the lockout. So, Boston might not even need to “cut him a huge check”.