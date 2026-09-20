Red Sox Receive Major Injury Update on 30-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox have split the first two games of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

This now sets up an intriguing rubber match to take place on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field as the two teams meet for the final time this regular season.

Ahead of the matchup, the Red Sox got some very encouraging news down in Triple-A Worcester regarding one of their handful of injured pitchers.

Red Sox Get Update on Kutter Crawford

It’s been a whirlwind two-year span for right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford.

njuries have forced him to battle through setbacks, and after three consistent years with the Red Sox, he hasn’t pitched for the team since 2024.

Crawford missed the entire 2025 season due to knee issues and right wrist surgery. He then opened the 2026 season on the injured list, and while he returned on April 11 to make a rehab start, he immediately went back on the shelf afterward.

Now, WooSox reporter Tommy Cassell has revealed that Crawford will make a rehab appearance for Worcester on Sunday, if the game takes place.

Via Tommy Cassell: “Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford is scheduled to make a rehab appearance and pitch today for the WooSox (if they play). The 30-year-old right-hander hasn’t pitched since April 11, which was also a rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester.”

Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford is scheduled to make a rehab appearance and pitch today for the WooSox (if they play). The 30-year-old right-hander hasn’t pitched since April 11, which was also a rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester. — Tommy Cassell (@TommyCassell_) September 20, 2026

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston enters Sunday with an 84-71 overall record, and their focus is beginning to shift toward postseason mode.

For Crawford, making it into any high-leverage spots at the major league level this year would be quite the miracle. However, simply ending the season with some rehab starts under his belt and potentially finding a way onto the Red Sox taxi squad would be a major development for a player who hasn’t had much luck over the last two seasons.

His exact workload for Sunday remains unknown, and he’ll likely need to make at least a few more appearances before the Red Sox even consider calling him up.