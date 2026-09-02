Red Sox Finally Have Reason To Regret Rafael Devers Trade With Giants

Rafael Devers is giving the Boston Red Sox reason to regret their trade last season that sent him to the San Francisco Giants.

It didn’t always seem like Devers would break out enough with the Giants to force some Boston fans to reconsider his absence.

To be sure, some Red Sox supporters surely still don’t mind that Devers was gone. He’s got a huge contract, and some didn’t like his attitude.

But it’s clear of late that the bat never left. Devers remains one of the best hitters on the planet.

He homered in his first at bat on Wednesday night, marking his third consecutive game with a home run.

Devers has 13 homers since the All-Star Break and has the most homers in a single season with the Giants since Barry Bonds.

Rafael Devers homers in his 3rd straight game 13 HR since the All-Star breakpic.twitter.com/8XN36kXkdn — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 2, 2026

Bonds hit 45 home runs in 2004, so Devers probably isn’t going to get to that total, now at 32 for the season and counting after that first-inning blast.

Still, it’s quite the feat, because baseballs don’t exactly fly out of the yard in San Francisco.

Rafael Devers’ Swing Didn’t Leave

Devers never lost his smooth, powerful left-handed swing. He simply needed to get comfortable in the Bay Area.

Clearly, he has found that comfort level.

He’s not just hitting homers, either. He’s above 60 extra-base hits for the season and continues to raise that total pretty much every game. Even when he doesn’t hit a home run, he finds his way to a double.

Boston obviously has a lot of good bats that have helped the second-half surge, but few hitters are as good as Devers when he’s going well, and he’s definitely going well right now.

The Kyle Harrison Added Pain

Of course, this wouldn’t feel quite as bad for the Red Sox if they’d kept Kyle Harrison.

Harrison came from the Giants to the Red Sox, but they hardly gave him a chance. Instead, he was shipped away this offseason in the trade for Caleb Durbin.

Yes, Durbin has become reliable at third base for the Red Sox, but he’s more of a scrappy player and less of a high-upside guy.

In the meantime, Harrison is a standout in the starting pitching rotation for the Milwaukee Brewers, who remain one of the best franchises in baseball.

Boston couldn’t have had both Devers and Harrison at the same time, because they were linked in that original Red Sox-Giants trade. But the fact that the Red Sox moved on from both raises a question of what this roster could look like with them.

There will be plenty of Boston fans just fine with the current roster, and it’s a group that gives plenty of reason for positivity. There’ll be plenty of years to second guess the Devers deal, though, and his hot streak right now is at least making everyone think a little bit.