Boston Red Sox Release 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox, who have been the hottest team in baseball over the last month and a half, are currently on a three-game losing streak after dropping Monday night’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Amid the game, roster moves continued to happen, and the organization announced the release of a 24-year-old pitcher who signed with the franchise in April 2025 on a minor league contract.

Red Sox Release Pitcher

The Red Sox’s Single-A affiliate, the Salem RidgeYaks, announced the release of right-handed pitcher Jay Allmer from its organization.

Allmer attended the University of North Carolina Asheville and Seton Hall before getting his opportunity in professional baseball.

He worked his way up to Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs earlier this season, showing some promise and making a good first impression in the spring. However, he was eventually sent back down to High-A and then Single-A.

Across his first two seasons in the minors, he posted a 7-10 record in 55 appearances, along with a 6.00 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 93.0 innings.

The Red Sox made the move on Monday, around the same time the team agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Morgan McSweeney.

The Red Sox have signed RHP Morgan McSweeney to a minor league deal, I’m told. McSweeney, a Hudson, MA native, pitched in the CPBL this season and was a locker room favorite during his time with the Orioles previously. — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) August 10, 2026

Red Sox Right Now

As for the Red Sox, they enter Tuesday night’s matchup with Patrick Sandoval set to start against Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease.

Boston is 64-54 overall, giving the team the third-best record in MLB after an historic stretch in July during which it didn’t lose a single series.

The only two teams ahead of Boston are the New York Yankees, who hold a 2.0-game lead over the Red Sox, and the Tampa Bay Rays, who sit 8.0 games ahead of Boston in the AL East standings.