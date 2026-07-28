Red Sox Reveal Curtis Mead’s X-Ray Result After Injury Scare

The Boston Red Sox nearly lost their biggest trade addition this season before he could finish his first game.

The Red Sox added some strong hitting to their lineup this week, shipping pitcher Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals to land Curtis Mead. He made his debut on Monday against the Athletics, but left after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Red Sox Share Curtis Mead’s X-Ray Results

The injury caused a scare, but a reporter noted that Mead appeared to avoid any significant damage.

Reporter Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that the team shared a positive update on Mead’s status.

“Mead was hit in the left hand by a fastball from the Athletics’ Jack Perkins in the fourth inn­ing, and was replaced in the fifth,” Healey wrote. “The Sox said the X-rays were negative.”

While it remains unclear whether Mead could miss any time, he avoided a potentially season-altering injury in the team’s win.

Mead tried to remain in the game after being hit in the fourth inning, but was taken out after being evaluated by the team’s trainer. The team announced in the eighth inning that Mead suffered a contusion on his left wrist.

Mead told reporters after the game that he felt some discomfort, but hoped to be better by tomorrow.

“I felt OK. Squeezing my hand feels OK. Just a little bit of pain rotating,” Mead said after the game, via ESPN. “We were able to get an X-ray, and everything looked OK. So, I’m hopeful that I will feel better tomorrow morning, and that it won’t be a problem.”

Mead added that he was disappointed to leave so early in his debut for the Red Sox.

“I was super disappointed,” Mead said. “I wanted to come here and help the team, and I wanted to play. So, yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Red Sox Ride Ceddanne Rafaela’s Grand Slam in Victory

The Red Sox have continued their torrid streak after the All-Star break. Despite breaking the 15-game winning streak that brought them from the basement of the American League to a wild-card spot, the Red Sox remain hot and took the first game of their series against the Athletics.

Despite losing Mead early, the Red Sox found help in Ceddanne Rafaela, who hit his first major league grand slam to push his team to a 4-2 win.

The Red Sox are expected to add more players before next Monday’s trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the team wants to add more pop to the offense, with Mead just the starting poing for the team’s moves.

“Whether Mead is the solution, and where he finds most of his at-bats — he has played first, second, third and DH this season — are the questions still to be answered,” Passan wrote. “The Red Sox are not expected to stop with this deal, either, continuing to consider larger deals for another bat, sources said.”