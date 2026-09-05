Red Sox Reveal Jarren Duran Decision During Crucial Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox have taken the first two games of their big four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston has been able to put together two strong outings, and now they are gearing up to try to take the series entirely. The Red Sox are battling for their playoff lives right now, making every game that much more important.

Baltimore is also fighting for seeding, making these games crucial for each side. But so far, Boston has been able to get the better of their American League East rivals.

Boston finds itself seven games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays as games begin on Saturday. This means that more than likely, the Red Sox are going for a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox come into this game with the Orioles holding a record of 77-65. Baltimore has a record of 69-73 this year.

Jarren Duran Move Revealed vs Orioles

Before the game against the Orioles, the Red Sox have announced the lineup for the contest. Within this, outfielder Jarren Duran will be hitting in the number seven spot.

Duran will be playing left field in this game for Boston.

Red Sox 9/5 R. Anthony DH

M. Gasper 1B

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 3B

I. Kiner-Falefa 2B

J. Duran LF

E. White CF

C. Wong C S. Gray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 5, 2026

Duran has been moving between hitting in the seven or eight spot for the last few months. The veteran hasn’t been able to put anything together consistently at the plate, and it’s hurt the Red Sox at times.

For the year, Duran is hitting .204 with 19 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .621. His year has been one to forget, but the team hasn’t given up on him.

But if the Red Sox want to do anything special this season, Duran may be needed. The Red Sox can only hope for the best when it comes to him, and only time will tell if he can turn it around.

Can Red Sox Make Noise in Playoffs?

If the Red Sox are going to make noise in the playoffs, the starting pitching will need to play a huge role. In game two against the Orioles, Ranger Suarez stepped up huge, firing seven scoreless innings, allowing five singles and a walk.

“That’s what we’re used to seeing with (Suarez) when he’s right,” interim manager Chad Tracy said. “He’s controlling counts. He’s jumping ahead. He’s getting weak contact outs. … He was really, really good.”

Suarez won’t always fire these types of performances, but if he can play like this, Boston could be very dangerous in the playoffs. The Red Sox have built the roster around a strong starting group, and they will need them come playoff time.

The Red Sox have some work to do to get into the playoffs, but if they can clinch a spot, anything is possible. This team has a lot of talent on it, and if the stars perform up to par, the sky is the limit for Boston.