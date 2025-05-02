Red Sox GM Offers Insight on Moving Roman Anthony to First Base

The buzz around Roman Anthony has been deafening all season. The 20-year-old outfielder has been torching minor league pitching and turning heads with his bat speed, plate discipline, and athleticism. But as the Red Sox continue to search for stability at first base amid the struggles of Triston Casas, some fans and media have floated a tantalizing question: why not try Anthony there?

After all, it’s not unprecedented. Cody Bellinger made the same transition look effortless back in 2017, earning NL Rookie of the Year honors while anchoring first base for the Dodgers. The Red Sox could theoretically solve two problems at once: speed up Anthony’s path to Fenway and plug a glaring hole at a position that’s lacked consistency.

But it’s not going to happen.

Red Sox Want Anthony to Stay Put in the Outfield

According to Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, the organization is firmly against moving Anthony off the grass, at least for now. The focus remains on letting him finish his defensive development in the outfield rather than introducing a new set of challenges.

Craig Breslow shut down this idea for top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony:https://t.co/3703HoKqjX — NESN (@NESN) May 2, 2025

“I think just given [Anthony’s] age, there’s still an opportunity for him to develop in the outfield,” Breslow tells The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Until you feel like that’s in a place where there isn’t just a massive opportunity cost to taking reps away, that’s where he should be focused.”

That’s another way of saying Anthony is too valuable and too promising as an outfielder to mess with the formula.

Breslow went on to explain that the transition from the minors to the majors is already a steep climb for any young player. Throwing a defensive position switch into that mix—especially one as foundational as going from center field to first base—could create more complications than it solves.

“And also, I think obviously, at some point he’s going to be impacting our major league team,” Breslow continues, “and to throw another variable into the mix probably doesn’t make a ton of sense when that transition in and of itself can be difficult at times. So, try to simplify, try to keep him where he’s comfortable.”

The Red Sox see Anthony as a cornerstone piece for the future—and cornerstone players are rarely bounced around just to fill temporary gaps, Blake Swihart’s foray into left field a few years ago notwithstanding. The bet here is that Anthony’s long-term value lies in the outfield, where his range and arm can shine just as brightly as his swing.

If the Red Sox are going to address first base, it’ll likely be through a trade, free agency, or from within their current pipeline—not by shifting their top outfield prospect.

As for Anthony? He’ll keep tracking fly balls and waiting for his shot, just the way the front office prefers.