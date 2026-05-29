Red Sox Receive Concerning Roman Anthony Injury Update Before Guardians Game

The Boston Red Sox received a concerning Roman Anthony injury update before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, creating fresh uncertainty around the return timeline for one of the organization’s most promising young stars. Anthony, 22, had been working his way back toward a return, but the latest development raises new questions about when the former top-ranked prospect will be ready to rejoin the Red Sox lineup.

The Anthony injury update comes at a difficult time for the Red Sox, who have been awaiting the return of the talented outfielder as they look to strengthen their roster in hopes of digging themselves out of the American League East cellar. With Boston opening a series against the Guardians on Friday, Anthony’s status remains a major storyline surrounding the club.

Roman Anthony Shut Down Again Amid Ring Finger Injury

Interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed the setback Thursday, saying Anthony experienced discomfort while swinging a bat and hitting off a tee, according to MassLive reporter Chris Cotillo. Tracy added that the shutdown would last at least a few days.

“It’s not Roman’s fault,” Tracy told reporters, as quoted by Cotillo. “None of that’s anyone’s fault. It’s just that he got hurt and it’s a nagging injury on a hand when he’s trying to hit. We have to be patient with that, and it’s gonna take a little longer.”

The injury is a partially torn carpometacarpal ligament in Anthony’s right ring finger, a diagnosis Anthony himself confirmed May 28 in an interview with WEEI radio, contradicting a statement by Red Sox president Sam Kennedy that scans showed “no evidence of a tear.” Anthony went on the 10-day injured list May 7, retroactive to May 5, and has not appeared in a game since May 4.

Tracy also addressed the tear classification directly Thursday.

“I know stuff came out yesterday about ‘tear vs. sprain vs. strain’ and all these things,” Tracy said. “It is a tear. If you strain a hamstring, that’s a partial tear. Fibers let go a little bit.”

The Red Sox had mapped a return path from tee hitting to live pitching to a rehab assignment, with mid-June emerging as a realistic window for Anthony’s comeback. That timetable is now up in smoke, according to BoSox Injection. No updated return date has been announced.

Anthony Injury Compounds Red Sox 2026 Struggles

The timing adds to an already difficult situation in Boston. The Red Sox sit 23-32 at the bottom of the AL East, losers of five of their last six games. Starting in June, Boston faces each of its four AL East rivals at least three times each — an ideal opportunity to pick up significant ground in the division, or get buried.

Anthony was not performing at his 2025 level before going down. In 30 games this season, he posted a 94 wRC+ and .675 OPS, below the 140 wRC+ and .292/.396/.463 slash line from his rookie year, when he debuted June 9 and earned AL Rookie of the Month for August. An oblique strain ended that season in September.

Before reaching the majors, Anthony climbed to No. 1 on MLB Pipeline’s overall prospect rankings. He was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and signed for $2.5 million, above slot value. He exhausted his rookie eligibility in 2025 and carries an eight-year, $130 million extension with Boston. Now, the Red Sox just want to see him play again.