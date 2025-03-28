Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Rookie Gives Lighthearted Speech After First MLB Hit: ‘You Guys Make It Easy’

With his parents and siblings in the stands, Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell notched his first Major League hit in the team’s 5-2 win over the Rangers on opening day. It happened in the ninth inning when he smoked a grounder that deflected off Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and skipped into left field. The play put Boston in business with runners on the corners and just one out.

The Red Sox made sure to secure the milestone ball for Campbell, and just two pitches later, Wilyer Abreu launched a three-run shot into the Rangers bullpen, delivering the game-winning runs for Boston. David Hamilton had come on to pinch-run for Campbell after the rookie’s first big-league hit.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora presented Campbell with the lineup card and insisted the rookie give a speech to the locker room, according to NESN.com.

“Well, today was fun. A lot of fun,” Campell said to cackling teammates. “You know I was nervous from the get-go, but you guys make it easy to play with. I have a hell of a lot of fun playing with you guys. It’s been a pleasure so far. Let’s keep it going. Let’s keep winning.”

MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 prospect, twenty-two-year-old Campbell was only one of Boston’s “Big 3” prospects to make the team’s Opening Day roster.

Campbell had a lighthearted moment upon learning he made the Major League team when he asked which Red Sox teammate would be his roommate on the road, prompting manager Alex Cora to explain that, unlike in the minors, Major League players do not have roommates during road trips.

