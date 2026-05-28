Red Sox Should Consider Trade for Mets’ Mark Vientos Amid Rumors

The Boston Red Sox are currently exploring trades for right-handed hitters who can play infield.

Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow recently said this when discussing the latest reports that indicate the Red Sox want to acquire an impact bat:

“We’ve been aggressive in terms of outreach and trying to identify players that we think can help us. Obviously, we’ve talked about the fact that the league is very compressed and there’s a bunch of teams — despite poor performance — who are still in it.”

Given the state of the American League right now, the Red Sox are still in the thick of things despite such a poor start, and trades could help them bring in new faces to ultimately help out. One name that could be an option is New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos. Vientos has had some struggles this season, so it shouldn’t cost the Red Sox to acquire him.

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Is Mark Vientos a Good Fit in Boston?

Look, Red Sox fans won’t be thrilled when I reveal Mark Vientos’ 2026 stats, but beggars can’t be choosers, and sitting at 23-31 (and in last place in the American League East), things needs to change, especially offensively, and let’s face it, Isiah Kiner-Falefa just isn’t a MLB hitter, and with Trevor Story sidelined, Boston needs infield help.

Mark Vientos can play third base (his natural position), but he also has experience at first and second.

Over 170 at-bats this season, Vientos has six home runs, 23 RBI, and an OPS of .638. He’s shown flashes of strong power upside in his career, like hitting 27 home runs in 111 games in 2024. Teams have obviously started to pitch him a lot differently, but playing in Fenway Park could also certainly help Vientos find that power stroke again. In 361 games across five MLB seasons, Vientos has 60 home runs and 180 RBI. He’s still just 26.

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Will the Red Sox Actually Make an Impact Trade?

Another thing to think about is that there hasn’t really been many right-handed hitting infielders who have emerged in trade conversations yet this season. Astros‘ third baseman Isaac Paredes has gained some speculation, but Houston may want to hold onto him as they turn the season around, or at least attempt to.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about the Red Sox recent trade rumors):

“The Sox were 11th in the AL in scoring and dead last in OPS (.667) when Cora and multiple hitting coaches were fired on April 25. They’re up to sixth in the Junior Circuit in OPS since then but second from the bottom in runs scored, better only than a reeling Detroit team. Playing the past three weeks without Roman Anthony hasn’t helped, but the second-year outfielder was struggling even before a wrist sprain sent him to the injured list. The biggest issue is an infield that, aside from first baseman Willson Contreras, has contributed almost nothing offensively.”

It’s a harsh reality, Red Sox fans, but the infield group is probably the worst in baseball, and that shouldn’t be the standard in Boston.

Mark Vientos is a cheap option that shouldn’t cost more than a low-mid tier prospect.

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