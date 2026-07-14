Boston Red Sox Re-Sign 6-Year New York Yankees Player During All-Star Break

The Boston Red Sox have re-signed former New York Yankees right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle to a minor-league deal, according to Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports.

Via Cassell on X: “Tommy Kahnle has re-signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox and will be back with Triple-A Worcester soon, according to a source.”

Boston Red Sox Re-Sign Former New York Yankee Tommy Kahnle During All-Star Break

The Red Sox signed Kahnle to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training on March 19. He began the season with Triple-A Worcester, where he posted a spectacular 1.40 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 11 walks in 19 1/3 innings across 18 outings.

Boston selected Kahnle’s contract on June 4. He had the option to opt out of his contract in early June, which is likely why the Red Sox selected his contract at the time they did.

He made nine appearances for Boston, recording an 8.00 ERA with five strikeouts and six walks across nine innings, before being designated for assignment on July 1. Boston outrighted the right-hander to Triple-A Worcester on July 3, and he elected free agency three days later.

More About Kahnle’s Career

Kahnle has 12 years of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, posting a 4.19 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 31 walks in 68 2/3 innings over 54 appearances. He spent the 2015 season with Colorado as well, recording a 4.86 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 28 walks in 33 1/3 innings across 36 outings.

The Rockies traded Kahnle to the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Yency Almonte in the 2015-16 offseason. He made 29 appearances for the White Sox in 2016, pitching to a strong 2.63 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 20 walks in 27 1/3 innings.

Khalne had a strong start to the 2017 season with Chicago, recording a 2.50 ERA over 36 innings. The White Sox dealt Kahnle to the New York Yankees at the 2017 trade deadline in a blockbuster deal that also sent New York Todd Frazier and David Robertson in exchange for Tyler Clippard, Ian Clarkin, Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo.

Kahnle pitched for New York through 2020, but missed most of the shortened season and all of 2021 due to undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 season before returning to New York for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

As a Yankee, Kahnle sports a career 3.31 ERA with 251 strikeouts and 84 walks in 195 2/3 innings across 221 appearances. In his lone season with the Dodgers, Kahnle posted a 2.66 ERA with 14 strikeouts across 12 2/3 innings.

Kahnle signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers in the 2024-25 offseason. He struggled as a Tiger, posting a poor 4.43 ERA with just 50 strikeouts and 31 walks across 63 innings. Because he struggled with Detroit, Kahnle had to settle for a minor-league contract with Boston this past offseason.

Kahnle’s fastball velocity is a bit down at this point in his career, but he is still a solid depth piece for the Red Sox, who are just 1/2 game back of the third American League Wild Card spot.