Red Sox Sign Yankee-Killing Starting Pitcher, Tanner Scott Predicted to be Next

The New York Yankees probably feel like they’ve seen enough of Walker Buehler. Pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that made him a first-round draft pick in 2015, the 30-year-old Buehler dominated the Yankees in the 2024 World Series. It was Buehler who, in a rare relief appearance, came on in the ninth inning of Game 5 with his team leading by just one run.

Buehler proceeded to record three quick outs, finishing with a flourish by striking out Austin Wells and then Alex Verdugo to notch his first career save in either the postseason or regular season. The save sealed the Dodgers’ first World Series championship in a full season since 1988. (The Dodgers also won the World Series in 2020 following a pandemic-shortened 60 game season and expanded, 16-team playoff tournament.)

His dramatic, series-winning save came on just one day of rest after Buehler shut down the Yankees in Game 3, hurling five sterling shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks, striking out five.

Buehler to Haunt Yankees as Member of Arch-Rival

But if the Yankees thought they were done with Buehler after his World Series performance, they will need to think again. In 2025, Buehler will join the Yankees in the American League East and become a key figure in what is generally considered baseball’s best and fiercest rivalry as a member of the starting rotation for the Boston Red Sox.

According to media reports, the free agent Buehler on Monday agreed to join the Red Sox on a one-year contract worth $21.05 million.

It hardly seems like a coincidence that the dollar figure in Buelher’s contract is the same amount as the qualifying offer the Red Sox extended to starter Nick Pivetta after the 2024 season. Pivetta chose to decline the offer, meaning that in effect the Red Sox have upgraded from Pivetta at no additional cost (though Buelher’s contract is reported to contain some incentive clauses, allowing him to potentially up his earnings).

Though he has pitched 131 games in his career compared to Pivetta’s 223, and just 713 2/3 innings to Pivetta’s 1,029 1/3, Buehler’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) number is higher: 12.2 to 9.8. That means Buelher has provided more value to his team than Pivetta has to his, despite pitching significantly less.

Boston Attention Now Turns to Closer Role

With the addition of lefty ace Garrett Crochet, picked up in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox probable starting rotation now looks like this: Crochet, Tanner Houck, Buehler, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito. The Red Sox signed Giolito to a two-year $38.5 million contract in January of 2024, but the former White Sox starter injured his elbow during Spring Training an missed the entire season.

With the rotation set, the Red Sox can now turn their attention to the bullpen which, more than anything else, was responsible for the team’s post-All Star break collapse. Red Sox relievers blew 31 saves, second most in MLB, and post a 4.39 ERA, seventh-worst in baseball.

The Red Sox earlier this month signed veteran fireballer Aroldis Chapman, but despite his dominant fastball Chapman is generally seen as lacking the strike zone command to serve as a reliable closer.

That has led to speculation that the Red Sox may still be shopping for a proven ninth-inning specialist. According to a prediction by the Red Sox cable TV network NESN, that closer could be Tanner Scott, an eight-year veteran who saved 18 games for the Miami Marlins in 2024 before a trade sent him to San Diego, where he saved four more for the Padres.

Scott has also pitched 5 1/3 scoreless playoff innings between the Marlins in 2023 and Padres in 2024, though he has not recorded a postseason save.