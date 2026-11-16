Red Sox Signing Jake Bauers Changes Randy Arozarena Plans

The Boston Red Sox were linked to a bunch of hitting free agents right from the start of this offseason.

At the very least, Boston had a probable opening at designated hitter, at least if they could land one of their targets. And while names like Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki linger, the Red Sox have already struck — they signed Jake Bauers from the Milwaukee Brewers to a four-year deal.

Does that stop Boston from making another move? Even just from a positional standpoint, it might.

But there’s actually a more fascinating reason that the Red Sox may no longer pursue Arozarena, and it has to do with qualifying offers.

Bauers, Arozarena and Suzuki were all given a qualifying offer by their former team, a one-year deal for about $23 million. They all declined it, and when they did that, it attached draft pick compensation to them in free agency.

If another team signs them — like Boston already did with Bauers — the former team is owed draft picks and international bonus pool money.

The Red Sox have now done that three years in a row, also with Alex Bregman and Ranger Suarez.

There’s only so much a team can give up, though.

Red Sox New Problem With Signing Randy Arozarena

Positional fit aside, it’s now hard to see the Red Sox justifying an Arozarena signing. There’s only so much they can give up from an organization whose farm system is already weakening.

“If the Red Sox were to sign anyone else who got a QO, they would then have to forfeit their third- and sixth-highest picks as well,” writes Nick John of Talk Sox. “Losing four of your top 10 picks in any draft is not a solid gameplan for any organization, especially the Red Sox, who currently have a payroll growing higher each year as the extensions they signed their homegrown players to increase in value.”

John also points out that the farm system is not in a good enough place to take away even more chances of growing it.

“While the Red Sox have been linked to players like Randy Arozarena, Ryan Jeffers and Seiya Suzuki to help improve the offense, it wouldn’t make sense for the team to currently sign them unless Breslow felt comfortable in his ability to restock the farm system by trading away members of the current 40-man roster,” John writes.

That idea of a trade, though, is one with merit.

Trades Incoming

It seems quite likely after the Bauers signing that the Red Sox could trade away Jarren Duran and/or Masataka Yoshida this offseason. They don’t really have a place to play.

That’s one way Boston can bolster its farm system.

Even then, it’s unlikely that Arozarena or Suzuki come to town at this point. Even if the Red Sox feel OK about the draft pick cost, the lineup might already be full.