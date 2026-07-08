Red Sox Slugger Willson Contreras Announces Home Run Derby Decision After All-Star Selection

Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras will put his bat to the test during All-Star week. Contreras announced on his Instagram, relayed by the Foul Territory X account, that he’ll be participating in the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13.

Contreras was named an All-Star replacement when Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bowed out of the event. Guerrero had won the fan vote at his position, leaving the Red Sox slugger off the roster when Nick Kurtz and Ben Rice were named reserves.

After being named an All-Star, Contreras expressed his desire to participate in the Home Run Derby to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Less than a full day later, the Red Sox star will be swinging for the fences.

Contreras becomes the first Red Sox participant in the Home Run Derby since Adrian Gonzalez and David Ortiz both participated in 2011. Gonzalez advanced to the final round before losing to the Yankees‘ Robinson Cano.

Willson Contreras Enjoying Career Year with Red Sox

Willson Contreras is enjoying a career year with the Red Sox. Entering play on July 8, the 34-year-old is slashing .287/.381/.545 with 20 home runs and a 153 wRC+.

That wRC+ is 12 points higher than his previous career-high, set back in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s also just four home runs shy of his career high of 24 in 2019.

The Red Sox acquired Contreras in the offseason in a package headlined by starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins. The move has worked out beautifully for Boston, as he’s been their best hitter, by far.

As a result of his strong year at the plate, Contreras was recognized as an All-Star. It will be the second time in his career he shares the game with his younger brother, William. Both brothers started the 2022 All-Star Game for the National League.

While Boston has dug itself quite the hole to begin the season, they’ve played better of late. The Red Sox have won 12 of their last 17 games, getting to 41-48 on the season. In a year where teams aren’t separating in the American League, they could sneak back into the postseason chase if this continues.

Contreras has one more year under contract, plus a club option for 2028. That could give the Red Sox up to three years of control for an impact middle-of-the-order bat. While Contreras is the subject of trade rumors, the team has more leverage to demand a stronger return at the deadline.