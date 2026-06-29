Red Sox’s Sonny Gray Makes MLB History in Near No-Hitter Against Yankees

I

t hasn’t been the ideal season for the Boston Red Sox by any means, but over the weekend they completed their best four-game stretch of the year.

Boston swept the New York Yankees at Fenway Park and capped Sunday night’s win with a late rally in the bottom of the 10th inning, ending on a Jarren Duran walk-off to secure a 5-4 victory.

Sonny Gray Pitches Gem

While Boston gave up four runs across the ninth and 10th innings, none of that damage came while Sonny Gray was on the mound.

Gray delivered a dominant performance, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Amed Rosario broke it up with a one-out single.

Boston pulled Gray after that, and he finished with 7.1 innings pitched, one hit allowed, nine strikeouts, and one walk.

Gray Makes MLB History

While he didn’t record the win, the 36-year-old still made some history by becoming just the seventh active player to reach 2,000 career strikeouts.

To build on that further, Gray also became the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to reach 2,000 career strikeouts and 2,000 innings pitched in the same game, according to OptaSTATS.

-First hit not allowed until 8th inning

-2,000th career strikeout A tremendous outing from Sonny Gray! pic.twitter.com/FtNpWK83l0 — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2026

Gray has never thrown a no-hitter, and after the game he admitted he wasn’t really thinking about the possibility during his outing.

“I knew after like four innings, ‘Oh, I haven’t given up a hit,’ and then five innings. But I never thought about it, thought about it,” Gray said. “I was just so focused on executing every pitch that I threw. I know it sounds super cliché, but I was solely just: ‘Execute this pitch, now execute this pitch, now execute this pitch’ throughout the whole time, honestly.”

He also praised the Red Sox faithful for embracing the outing in a packed Fenway Park, despite the team’s underwhelming season.

“In the sixth inning or something, they started really getting into it,” Gray added. “That was cool. … I didn’t know I had given up a hit at that point, and I didn’t know if I was going to keep going. I saw Trace coming out and thought, ‘I guess this is the end of the road for me.’ But I appreciate them. It seemed like they appreciated the outing tonight.”