Red Sox Star Adley Rutschman Did Something Not Done in 29 Years Against Orioles

The Boston Red Sox were in Baltimore on Thursday night as they began a weekend series with the Orioles.

Boston ended up winning the game 6-5 on the back of Adley Rutschman, marking his first game back at Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him in early August.

He spent the previous four and a half seasons with Baltimore after the organization drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019.

Rutschman homered in his very first at-bat and then homered again in the top of the sixth inning. He finished with three runs, two hits, two home runs and two RBIs in his return.

ADLEY RUTSCHMAN HOMERS IN HIS FIRST AB BACK IN BALTIMOREpic.twitter.com/cSNJzTZMms — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 3, 2026

Rutschman Makes MLB History

After the game, Rutschman made MLB history as the first No. 1 overall pick since 1997 to homer in his first at-bat against the team that drafted him.

Via Underdog: “Adley Rutschman is the first No. 1 overall pick since 1997 to homer in his first plate appearance against the team that drafted him.”

Adley Rutschman is the first No. 1 overall pick since 1997 to homer in his first plate appearance against the team that drafted him pic.twitter.com/xAoBGCFuYn — Underdog (@Underdog) September 4, 2026

Rutschman’s 2026 Campaign

While he spent the majority of the season with Baltimore, Rutschman made his third All-Star Game before the Orioles dealt him just a few weeks later while he was on the IL with a wrist injury.

Rutschman hasn’t been able to become an everyday player for Boston just yet as he continues to work his way back. However, he seems to be finding his rhythm again, especially at the plate.

He’s appeared in 16 games for the Red Sox and tallied eight runs, 11 hits, three home runs and six RBIs across 57 at-bats. He’s also batting .193 with a .638 OPS.

His numbers look a bit better on the season as a whole. Rutschman played in 67 games for the Orioles and hit eight home runs with 47 RBIs while batting .251.