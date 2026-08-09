Red Sox Star Caleb Durbin Gets Wild Wade Boggs Comparison

The Boston Red Sox are easily the hottest team in baseball right now, completely turning around their 2026 season.

After a slow start to the year, Boston looked dead in the water, even firing manager Alex Cora in the process. But over the last month-plus, the Red Sox have taken things to another level.

Boston Red Sox Historic Turnaround

Boston has gone 32-5 since June 25, and 27-3 since July 3, putting themselves directly into the playoff hunt in the American League. The Red Sox are even in play for the AL East division, which was all but an afterthought two months ago.

This team has come together in ways that baseball doesn’t typically see, and they’ve been playing without two key guys. Ace Garrett Crochet hasn’t pitched since late April, while outfielder Roman Anthony has been out since early May.

But nonetheless, the Red Sox have found a way to win games this year, setting themselves up for a historic turnaround. Boston has the look of a true World Series contender, but the job isn’t finished yet for them.

Caleb Durbin, the new Wade Boggs?

Within this, other guys on the club have stepped up heavily, helping the Red Sox dominate on the field. One of them has been third baseman Caleb Durbin, who changed the trajectory of his season fully.

Through his first 50 games, Durbin was one of the worst hitters in the Red Sox lineup. But during this winning stretch, Durbin has helped fuel everything.

Durbin even received some big praise, being compared to franchise legend Wade Boggs. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today broke out the comparison for the Red Sox star.

“Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin, who was being booed out of Boston when he was hitting .172 with a .499 OPS in his first 49 games, has suddenly turned into Wade Boggs. He’s slashing .309/.369/.517 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs his last 58 games,” Nightengale said.

Getting a comparison to one of the best players to ever do it is massive for Durbin, and shows how far he has come this year. Boggs was a 12-time All-Star during his MLB career, and is currently a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

The 26-year-old is only in his second big league season, making this even more bold for a comparison. But it just goes to show how productive Durbin has been recently.

For the year, Durbin has hit .251 with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .728. These numbers look much stronger than his first few months of the year, giving Durbin a chance to end the season on a high note.

The Red Sox will need Durbin to keep hitting the ball well moving forward for this team to have a chance. Durbin may not be able to keep performing at this level, but if he can stay consistent, the Red Sox will be in a good place.

Boston has a strong collection of players who were counted out just a few months ago, and now they are showing everyone how talented they are. The early-season doubt could help fuel the remainder of the season, potentially all the way to a World Series appearance for this group.