Red Sox Stars Contreras and Houck Nearing Return From IL

The injury bug has hit the Boston Red Sox at an inopportune time as October gets closer. Recent news that outfielder Eli White has been placed on the 10-day IL was the latest addition to the Sox growing list of banged up players.

But reinforcements could be coming soon. Willson Contreras and Tanner Houck each suited up for AA Portland on Friday, Sept. 11 in rehab appearances.

Contreras was sidelined with a hamstring strain on Aug. 31, and took about 10 days off before trekking up to Maine to take the field last night. The all-star served as the designated hitter for the Sea Dogs and went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Alongside him was Houck, who hasn’t pitched in the MLB since early in the 2025 season. He underwent Tommy John surgery and has been sidelined for the better part of two seasons now. His outing in Portland spanned three innings, where he struck out four batters while allowing one run on one hit.

Houck will progress to AAA Worcester for a start on Tuesday.

Contreras and Houck Nearing Return to Boston

Contreras will take the field again for Portland on Saturday, Sept. 12, playing first base for the Sea Dogs. The organization plans to re-evaluate him after the game, and he is eligible to return off the IL as soon as Sunday. Whether he is activated for Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals or Tuesday when Boston travels to Texas for a three game series is dependent on how he feels after Saturday’s outing.

Houck’s timeline may be a little longer as he needs more time to ramp back up to the MLB level after missing so much time. His outing with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday will be a good barometer of where he’s at with both his health and his effectiveness.

Though he’s been a starter for the entirety of his MLB career, Houck’s role in the postseason will almost certainly be out of the bullpen, assuming he makes the playoff roster.

Other Red Sox on Injured List Late in the Season

The two other most important Red Sox who are on the IL are Garrett Crochet and Ceddanne Rafaela. Crochet has missed nearly four months after shoulder inflammation shut him down for a majority of the regular season, but a return is on the horizon as the Cy Young candidate has thrown two bullpens at Fenway in the last week.

Rafaela has been a key piece of the Red Sox lineup all season, and his return will be paramount to Boston’s success. He was sidelined with a quad strain early in the month. All reports indicate that he avoided anything serious, so he should be ready to return as soon as his IL-stint is up on Monday.

Eli White, Curtis Mead, and Masataka Yoshida are all doubtful to return before the end of the regular season. Playoff returns are possible, but they may not have a chance to rehab before October, meaning a return becomes much more difficult.