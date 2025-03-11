Red Sox Starter Scheduled for MRI After Leaving Spring Start

On the same day it was announced starter Bryan Bello would start the season on the IL, another Boston Red Sox starter’s health is up in the air. Lucas Giolito left his spring start Tuesday with tightness in his left hamstring. Giolito will have an MRI Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

While the severity of the injury was initially determined to be “very minor,” the order of an MRI casts some doubt on that diagnosis. Giolito is not expected to miss much time if the MRI comes back clean, but if the imaging shows even minor damage, he could begin the campaign on the injured list.

“We’ve got to look at it more. I’ve pulled my hamstring before in my career a few times and it feels very minor,” Giolito said in a report by The Boston Herald Tuesday. “Just an annoying little setback, I guess.”

The 30-year-old tossed just the one inning Tuesday, allowing two runs on two walks and one hit.

The veteran is returning from an internal brace procedure performed on March 12, 2024, to repair a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow.