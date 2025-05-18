Red Sox Struggling Rotation to Get Big Boost on Tuesday

Given the frustration that has kicked in for the Red Sox in this past week, beginning on Monday when they got knocked around by the Tigers in Detroit and continuing when they got home and struggled with the Braves, just about any good news would be welcomed at this point.

On Saturday, they finally got some: They will have Walker Buehler back this week, as he is slated to be on the mound on Tuesday.

Buehler is as known for his extensive injury history as for his performance on the mound over the years, which means the Red Sox can be expected to proceed with caution. But he will return from his recent bout of shoulder inflammation to start against the Mets, and bring a 4-1 record with a 4.28 ERA in six starts with him. Buehler has failed to get out of the fifth inning only once this year, in his Red Sox debut back on March 29, his only loss of the season.

He is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in five starts in his career against the Mets.

Red Sox Rotation Due for a Boost

The 30-year-old Buehler signed a one-year, $21 million offer from the Red Sox this offseason, and is hopeful of re-establishing himself as one of the top starters in free agency next winter, which he could convert into a big offer. While he has not been lights-out for Boston, he has been solid, even as he has missed two turns through the rotation.

Buehler’s WHIP of 1.218 is his lowest since he was an All-Star in 2021.

Buehler threw live batting practice on Saturday, and told reporters he expects to be on a pitch count on Tuesday. “I don’t think I’m going to go 110,” he said.

But he did say the injury is a relatively minor one.

“I don’t think if it was late in the year that we would necessarily have done the exact same things,” Buehler said. “But just too early in the year to kind of try and push it. We’re all good now.”

The rotation should get another boost, too, as Richard Fitts–a swingman on the mound who has given the team three very good starts this year–is preparing to return from a pectoral injury.