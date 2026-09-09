Red Sox Get Update on $4 Million All-Star Amid Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox got their first look at Tanner Houck in a game setting on Tuesday night. The right-hander threw 20 pitches for Double-A Portland at Hadlock Field in his first appearance in a competitive game since Tommy John surgery last August.

The results were uneven. The moment was significant. And what Houck said afterward captured both.

The line read 0.2 innings, zero hits, one earned run, two walks, and zero strikeouts. Eight of his 20 pitches went for strikes. He faced four batters in the fifth inning, recording a flyout and a groundout while walking two.

Houck Reacts to the Outing

When Houck woke up Tuesday morning, he admitted something to his wife, Abby. He had nerves. Real ones, for the first time in a while.

“But I said it with a smile on my face,” Houck said.

The nerves showed on the mound. His command was inconsistent. One of his walks came on a pitch that bounced in the left-handed batter’s box, well out of the zone. Houck attributed the wildness to being amped up in his first live action in over a year.

“I was just a little amped up tonight. A little spin off with the front half,” Houck said. “That’s something we can easily work on over the next two days at Fenway and get ready for Friday’s outing.”

The velocity was encouraging. His fastball ranged from the low 90s up to 95 on his hardest offering. For a pitcher 13 months removed from elbow reconstruction, the arm strength is tracking in the right direction even if the command has not caught up yet.

“Definitely need more strikes. Get back out there and pound the zone,” Houck said. “But all in all, a little over a year later, a good step in the right direction in terms of getting back to competition. Take that as a win tonight.”

What Drives the Comeback

Houck has been based in Fort Myers for months, rebuilding his arm while the Red Sox turned their season around. He has watched from a distance as Boston transformed from a fringe contender into a legitimate playoff team. The desire to be part of what they are building has fueled every step of the rehab.

“It’s been a fun team to watch from afar,” Houck said. “The energy the players bring every night, the excitement level they bring to the city, I want to do nothing but help them in this postseason push and have a deep playoff run.”

The belief that he can contribute this season has never wavered.

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have the belief that I could go back up there and help the ball club,” Houck said. “This is the first step to doing that.”

What Comes Next for the Red Sox

The plan remains on track. Houck heads back to Fenway for a couple of days of work before returning to Portland on Friday with a target of 40 to 45 pitches across two or three innings. From there, he is expected to join Triple-A Worcester for at least one outing next week.

The Red Sox have no reason to rush the process. Boston’s relief corps has carried the team through the second half, and the magic number to clinch a playoff spot sat at 10 entering Tuesday night. If Houck can build on this outing and find his command over the next two appearances, a late-September activation becomes possible.

But the priority is readiness, not urgency. Houck needs to demonstrate he can look like the pitcher who made the All-Star team in 2024 before the Red Sox hand him a major league mound in meaningful games.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Tanner Houck was nervous on Tuesday morning. He smiled about it. Then he went out and threw 20 pitches in a real game for the first time in 13 months.

The fastball touched 95, the arm came through healthy, and the process moved forward.

“It’s been a long year, long process,” Houck said. “I’ve stuck with that dream the entire time. I’ve never faulted from it.”

Friday is next. Then Worcester. Then, if everything holds, the biggest games of the year.