Red Sox Set to Face Former Ace Chris Sale in Upcoming Series Finale in Atlanta

The stars have aligned for Red Sox fans to see Chris Sale toe the rubber in an early season start. But for the first time since 2017, they’ll watch the big lefty don another uniform aside from the Red Sox. Chris Sale is slated to get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Red Sox during the series finale on May 8.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora delved into the topic of Chris Sale before a recent game in Minnesota, mainly focusing on the anticipation surrounding the fireballing lefty’s upcoming matchup against his former team in Atlanta. Reflecting on the trade that saw Sale heading to Atlanta and Vaughn Grissom joining the Red Sox, Cora highlighted how it was a mutually beneficial move for both sides from the outset.

“I’m very proud of him. I’m happy that he’s in a great organization,” Cora said. Obviously, we got a good player, and the trade was made for a reason. We had a pretty good feeling he was going to be healthy and he was going to pitch well.”

Chris Sale is Off to a Healthy and Excellent 2024

During most of his tenure with the Red Sox, Chris Sale’s biggest challenge was staying healthy. But he’s been healthy in Atlanta and throwing the ball exceptionally well for his new club. Since his move to Atlanta following a trade on December 30, where he was exchanged for second baseman Vaughn Grissom, Sale has continued to shine in Atlanta. Sporting a 4-1 record, he boasts a 3.44 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and has recorded 42 strikeouts against just 7 walks throughout 6 starts.

From 2018 to 2023, the left-handed pitcher maintained an impressive 3.27 ERA across 115 starts with the Red Sox. He also led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. During the 2018 postseason, Chris Sale made a significant impact, tallying a record of 1-0 with an ERA of 4.11 across five appearances with 24 strikeouts in just 15.1 innings pitched.

When Chris Sale came out of that bullpen in the 2018 World Series lookin like the grim reaper pic.twitter.com/JuMzeGrU4r https://t.co/mGS9H1UC5d — Justin (@JustinMLB) February 3, 2023

Cora admitted he has been keeping an eye on Sale and has known for a bit that they would match up with him during their series in Atlanta. “I’m following. I knew a while ago he’s pitching that day,” Cora told reporters. “It’s going to be great. We still have a job to do. Awkward? Of course. I wish he was still with us and helping these kids to become big-league players and keep getting better. But understanding how it goes — we have a good one (Grissom), and they have a good one. Very proud of him.”

Ahead of Chris Sale going up against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Alex Cora went off on those who made jokes about his injury issues in Boston: “The guy is special… I know people make jokes about him, the injuries and the bike and all that stuff, which I think is (expletive)… pic.twitter.com/SLZmhdoiPl — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 6, 2024

Vaugh Grissom Breaks Through For Red Sox

When the Chris Sale trade news broke, the consensus was that the Red Sox were getting a very exciting prospect who could fill a serious need at second base. But it took a bit for Red Sox fans to see Vaugh Grissom in action.

Vaughn Grissom was poised to assume the role of Boston’s everyday second baseman on opening day. However, a hamstring injury sidelined him just two weeks into spring training, forcing him to begin his tenure with the Red Sox on the Injured List.

Grissom was set to debut against the San Francisco Giants on May 2, but unfortunately, his debut was postponed again, this time due to illness—he was sidelined with the flu. Grissom finally entered the Red Sox starting lineup, making his Red Sox debut on May 3. The young second baseman finished the night 0-3 at the plate.

He made his second Red Sox start on May 5, and the young slugger broke through with his first Red Sox knock. Grissom slugged a bases-loaded, 1-out double off the wall in right-center field to drive in two runs and give the Red Sox a 5-1 lead in the top of the 8th.

The young slugger looks like he’s ready—certainly ready for the big leagues. As much as Red Sox fans are anticipating the reunion against Chris Sale, it will be fun to watch Sale face Grissom, who will most likely be in the lineup vs. the left-handed slinging Sale.