Red Sox Top Prospect Reflects on Opening Day Snub

Kristian Campbell has earned a spot on the Red Sox’ Opening Day roster and is slated to start at second base in Texas this week. Meanwhile, top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony will begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Worcester.

Despite an impressive spring training, Mayer fell just short of cracking the team’s Opening Day roster. The former No. 4 overall pick slashed .333/.455/.528 with a home run and 11 RBI while showcasing defensive versatility across the infield this spring. But eventually, the Red Sox have opted for more experience to open the year.

Speaking to reporters Monday in Mexico, Mayer reflected on the disappointment with maturity and perspective.

“Obviously, I would love to be a big leaguer,” Mayer told reporters, per Alex Spier of The Boston Globe. “I’d love to start this year in Dallas, but things don’t add up the way that you want them to sometimes. So I’m just going to go to Triple-A, keep playing the game that I love to play, try to get better every day so when my time is called, I’m ready to go.”

Mayer still has an open path to the big leagues in 2025. The 21-year-old’s smooth left-handed swing and improving plate discipline give him a high offensive ceiling, while his defensive growth—particularly his ability to handle both middle infield spots—adds to his value. The Red Sox want him playing every day, which he’ll do in Worcester, but his stay there may not be long.

Any injury to Trevor Story, who has struggled to stay healthy recently, could mean Mayer will reach the majors. Story’s durability remains a concern, and Mayer would be a natural fit to step in at shortstop should anything go sideways. Additionally, injuries to the team’s other infielders or a strong start in Worcester could potentially force the Red Sox to make a decision. If Mayer continues to hit well against Triple-A pitching and the club needs a spark, the pressure to bring him up will only intensify. Either way, it’s not a matter of if Mayer debuts in 2025—it’s when.