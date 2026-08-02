Red Sox Top Prospect Out of Triple-A Lineup Before MLB Trade Deadline

Franklin Arias, the Boston Red Sox‘ consensus top prospect, was held out of Triple-A Worcester’s lineup on Sunday, only one day before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, instantly reviving speculation that the 20-year-old would be included in a major trade.

Arias’ name has circulated for a week in trade talks, so any absence 24 hours before Monday’s 6 p.m. ET cutoff was bound to read as more than routine to a fan base already demanding an upgrade to Boston’s middle infield.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette reporter Tommy Cassell first flagged the missing name Sunday morning, noting Arias had started seven consecutive games for the WooSox since his July 24 promotion from Double-A Portland. SoxProspects‘ Andrew Parker moved quickly to tamp down the trade speculation, reporting the absence as a scheduled off day after Arias played every game that week.

Several other Red Sox reporters amplified the clarification within minutes, mixing relief with the usual deadline-day jokes about hugging prospects goodbye. No credible report tied Sunday’s absence to an injury or an active trade call, and none has surfaced since. But it may not be beneath the Red Sox front office to conceal the real reason for Arias’ absence, if there is one other than routine rest.

Why Franklin Arias Is Out Sunday

Arias has been at full speed since his promotion from Portland on July 24, and Worcester needed to give him a breather before a stretch of games against Norfolk, according to the media reports.

Friday, Arias delivered his best game since arriving in Triple-A, leading off with a home run, ripping an RBI double and capping a 10th-inning rally with a two-run single in a 9-6 win over the Tides. He’s now hitting .312/.401/.581 across two levels with 21 homers, ranking second in the Red Sox system in both RBI and hits. If his trade value was already high, his showing over the past week has elevated it to another level.

Arias, 20, signed with Boston as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, in January 2023 for a reported bonus of $525,000 — not an insignificant amount, but far from what an MLB team would shell out for a prospective top prospect. He climbed from the Dominican Summer League through Salem, Greenville and Portland before this summer’s jump to Triple-A, drawing praise the entire way for his glove up the middle as much as his bat.

Boston Red Sox Weigh Arias’ Trade Value

Boston has spent the week working the phones for a shortstop, and Arias reportedly has been at the center of the conversation.

The Red Sox are frantically searching for a right-handed slugger at the position after Trevor Story’s ongoing recovery from sports hernia surgery and a forearm injury to Marcelo Mayer, complications compounded when new arrival Curtis Mead broke his wrist in his Boston debut.

Arias is ranked the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball right now, according to MLB Pipeline.

One rival executive told Jen McCaffrey and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that Boston might only be willing to move Arias for Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, who comes with two additional years of club control. The Red Sox reportedly view Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez as bigger asks for a smaller return, since both come with an extra year of control beyond Abrams.

Boston Globe reporting has separately described the Red Sox as open to listening on Arias for the right controllable shortstop, stopping short of calling him untouchable, a framing that lines up with the Athletic’s account.

No deal has been reported as close. Monday’s deadline will settle whether Boston blinks first, or whether the top prospect stays in Worcester, Massachusetts. For now.