Red Sox Trade Chips: 3 Likely to Go, 3 Too Valuable to Move

As the Red Sox keep themselves somewhere in the playoff conversation, the trade deadline on July 31st is setting up to be a potentially big one. With a deep farm system and a few major leaguers stuck in weird roles, Boston is absolutely in a position to swing big — and they should.

Alex Mayes of TalkSox.com sums it up: “There’s a ton of positional overlap on this list and that’s because the Red Sox have talent at all levels of the organization.” Translation: there are more trade chips available than roster spots to fill. Let’s break down three players who are very likely to move — and three who probably aren’t going anywhere.

Players Likely Headed Out

Triston Casas, 1B

Casas may be a walking quote machine and Netflix fan favorite, but behind the scenes, the patience seems to be wearing thin. Mayes doesn’t sugarcoat it: “It’s become pretty clear that he likely isn’t long for the Boston Red Sox.” Add in his struggles against left-handed pitching and the front office’s need for more arms, and Casas is almost screaming to be used in a blockbuster deal — especially with Miami still rumored to be lurking. Casas’ 2025 slump remains a hot topic on social media.

Triston Casas — 1B, Boston Red Sox Stats: .172 AVG | 3 HR | 10 RBI | .583 OPS | wRC + 60 pic.twitter.com/t2NvxdkpDB — Dean Ciriaco (@skippsviewdean) April 29, 2025

Franklin Arias, SS

Even after a strong promotion to High-A, Arias is boxed out in Boston’s system. Between Marcelo Mayer, Mikey Romero, and even Trevor Story holding down real estate, there’s just no clean path forward. Mayes writes, “The Red Sox would be foolish to not cash in” on Arias while his stock is climbing. He’s talented — but he’s expendable if it brings in big-league help.

Mikey Romero, SS/IF

Romero’s athleticism and bat skills make him interesting, but not essential. He’s not a franchise centerpiece, and with Arias storming up the ladder behind him, it’s hard to see Romero sticking long-term. Like Mayes points out, he’s “a worthwhile piece that could be added to entice teams to include bigger stars.” In other words: perfect trade bait.

Players Likely Staying Put

Wilyer Abreu, OF

Had you asked before the season, Abreu might’ve been packing. But after showing real flashes of being a long-term piece (even through his current slump), he’s climbed into the “keep” category, even with Roman Anthony lurking in Triple-A. Abreu’s lefty bat and defensive versatility are too valuable right now, especially with Boston looking for internal solutions instead of patchwork fixes.

Connelly Early, LHP

The Sox don’t have a long list of left-handed starting options, which automatically makes Early valuable. He’s pushing for a promotion to Triple-A and could be an emergency starter by the end of the year. Smart organizations don’t toss away young arms they’ve developed just when they start to show real upside.

Hunter Dobbins, RHP

Dobbins has been a quiet success story. His early big-league starts were solid, and Boston made it clear they’re serious about him by keeping him stretched out as a starter at Worcester. Dobbins isn’t just depth — he’s a potential 2026 rotation piece. With his stock rising, there’s no reason to cut bait now when the payoff could be just around the corner.

At the end of the day, Boston’s front office is going to have to be aggressive if they want to push this team from “fun surprise” to real contender. They have the assets to make serious noise — it’s just a matter of pulling the right levers. As Mayes puts it, “Expect them to ship more prospects, and even some big league contributors, out to fortify the major league club in a big way.” With the deadline creeping closer, the Sox have everything they need to be the team everyone else is chasing — if they aren’t scared to deal.