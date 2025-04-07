Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Deal Promising Young Pitcher for Intriguing 19-Year-Old Outfielder: Report

Over the winter, the Boston Red Sox saw Quinn Priester as an important part of their pitching depth. He battled for a spot in Boston’s rotation this spring but came up short, edged out by Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb for the final two spots while Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito work their way back from injuries.

The Red Sox landed another promising young outfielder when they moved Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Desperate for arms after early-season injuries, particularly to starter Nestor Cortez, Milwaukee paid a premium to get Priester.

“The Brewers have a strong reputation for working with pitchers, having helped many to reach their full potentials,” writes Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. “Given Priester’s background and intriguing minor league numbers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take notable steps forward in Milwaukee. He has less than a year of service time, so there will be long-term benefits if they can help him out.”

In return, Boston receives 19-year-old Yophery Rodriguez — Milwaukee’s No. 7 prospect, who slots in as the Red Sox’s No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The Sox also picked up a Competitive Balance Round A pick in the 2025 Draft and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Priester arrived in Boston at last year’s trade deadline in a swap of former first-round picks, with the Sox sending infielder Nick Yorke to Pittsburgh. He pitched in Boston’s 2024 regular season with a strong outing against the Rays and made one start this year at Triple-A Worcester before the trade.

As for Rodriguez, the young outfielder has impressed in the early stages of his career. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from the Dominican Republic secured the Brewers’ top signing bonus—$1.5 million— in the 2023 international class and had already jumped to the High-A Midwest League this season with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

