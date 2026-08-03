Red Sox Move to Next Trade Target After Bad News on All-Star Infielder

The Boston Red Sox are changing their trade plans quickly after getting a final answer on an infielder target in the midst of a career-best season.

The Red Sox had reportedly made a strong bid to land second baseman Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins, who have changed their minds about trading away the All-Star player. With less than 24 hours left until the trade deadline, an insider revealed that the Red Sox are moving on to their next plans.

Reporter Sean McAdam of MLive.com reported on Sunday night that the Marlins reached a final decision on Lopez’s future after considering trade offers, opting to keep and build around him.

“According to a league source, the chances of a deal that would send Miami’s Otto Lopez to the Red Sox are ‘dead,’ and it now appears highly unlikely that the Marlins deal him anywhere,” McAdam reported.

The report noted that the Red Sox were not willing to meet the asking price for Lopez, which was relatively high.

“That development comes as the Marlins are finding that teams are reluctant to part with a package headed by truly elite prospects. In the Red Sox’ case, that would presumably refer to Franklin Arias, who is currently beating up International League pitching in much the same way he did earlier this season in the Double A Eastern League.”

Wesley Dixon of SI.com noted that the Marlins are seeing their patience in Lopez pay off, with his winding MLB career finally getting on track after years in the minors and a DFA from the San Francisco Giants.

“Lopez spent only 10 games in Triple-A before joining the Marlins for good,” Dixon noted. “He received regular at-bats and blossomed into a star thanks to that trust and consistent playing time. He earned his first All-Star selection this season and entered Sunday batting .322 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs and an .836 OPS. He has become Miami’s everyday shortstop and one of the most productive hitters on a team sitting above .500 and competing for a National League wild-card spot.”

Red Sox Have New Trade Plans

After a 15-game winning streak brought them back into playoff contention in July, the Red Sox have continued their winning ways after the All-Star break. They swept the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, strengthening their wild-card standing and remaining within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the AL East.

McAdam reported that the Red Sox have some other top targets after falling short on Lopez.

“The Sox have also been linked to, among others, C.J. Abrams of the Washington Nationals and Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels,” McAdam reported.