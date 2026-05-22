Red Sox Announce Trevor Story Expected to Miss Significant Time After Surgery

The Boston Red Sox have had a tumultuous season, riddled with injuries thus far. And just as things seem to turn around, Boston takes another hit.

Shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the injury list on May 16, ahead of their 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Story has been struggling with a groin issue that he aggravated in late April, leading to a sports hernia.

After being listed on the IL, Story was considering the possibility of surgery, meaning another Red Sox player missing a significant chunk of time this season.

Per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, announced Story officially underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on May 22.

The team followed it up with an official post on X: “Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story underwent a successful sports hernia repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Expected to Miss 6-to-10 Weeks

Before surgery, Trevor Story met with several different doctors in hopes of finding a solution that did not require surgery. However, Story’s meeting with Dr. Meyers, a core muscle specialist, ultimately led him down the surgery route.

The ‘basic prognosis’ met him with a return time of 6-to-10 weeks to recover from surgery. Which would get him back some time in July.

This is the third surgery that Story has undergone since he signed a six-year, $140 million contract in March 2o22.

This marks the 3rd surgery that Trevor Story has undergone since he signed with the Red Sox for $140M in March of 2022. •Jan 2023: elbow surgery•April 2024: labrum repair•May 2026: sports hernia surgery https://t.co/VjgZP1iRet — Sammy James🔺 (@HebHammer94) May 22, 2026

Story’s ability to stay healthy the last few seasons, is not a good luck for the 33-year-old in the fourth year of his contract.

Section10 (a Red Sox podcast) co-host Tyler Milliken points out that if Story were to return with the 6-to-10 week mark, it would spit him out right around the trade deadline.