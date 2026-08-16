Boston Red Sox Urged to Call Up $60 Million Player After Injury News

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up to welcome back a handful of players likely over the next few weeks.

However, during Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Red Sox lost utility man Masataka Yoshida, who left the game with an apparent leg injury.

While the severity of the injury is unknown, it has led Boston fans to urge the team to call up one specific player from Triple-A if Yoshida has to miss any time.

Red Sox Fans Calling for Kristian Campbell

Boston fans are calling for 24-year-old infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell, who made his debut last year and found early success. That led to a massive extension from the organization, as he signed an eight-year, $60 million pre-arbitration deal just five games into his major league career.

He was ultimately sent back down to Triple-A after 67 games and struggled in the minors for a bit, but he’s played very well as of late, and many believe he’s overdue for a second opportunity with the big league club.

With Masataka Yoshida leaving with an apparent leg injury that doesn’t look great, we may finally see another opportunity for Kristian Campbell on the major league roster. Another option would be going with a true platoon of Jarren Duran and Jahmai Jones at DH once Roman Anthony… pic.twitter.com/uWYZqTZJVI — Nick Diamond (@NDiamondMedia) August 16, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

“Get Campbell packing tonight,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I think it’s Kristian Campbell time. Let’s do it!!”

Another person wrote, “That Franklin Arias-Kristian Campbell double call-up is going to go crazy. (I’m somewhat kidding).”

“I really hope so. He looks unstoppable lately,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “I’m ready for Kristian Campbell to get another chance and send Duran down. I think a DFA would be a little silly when he has options.”

Campbell’s Minor League Numbers in 2026

Since July 1, Campbell is batting .351 in Triple-A Worcester with a 1.003 OPS.

In his last 24 games, he’s recorded three home runs, 17 RBIs, seven doubles and drawn 17 walks.

On the season, he’s batting .255 with 82 hits, 40 runs, five home runs and 40 RBIs while maintaining a .746 OPS across 321 at-bats.