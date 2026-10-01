Red Sox Veteran Makes Blunt Statement After Yankees Crush Boston’s Playoff Hopes

After a wild Red Sox season that saw Boston start the season 10-17, fire manager Alex Cora, then after falling to 14 game under .500 go on winning streaks of 15 games and nine games to make the postseason with 87 wins, it all came to a crashing halt on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox fell to the Yankees 9-2 after losing 9-1 in Game 1 the previous night, and watched their season end with a whimper, if that. What happened.

After Wednesday’s elimination loss, veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered his blunt assessment of the Red Sox postseason performance, saying the Red Sox got “boat-raced” by the Yankees in the Wild Card Series, as quoted by the Boston Herald.

A club that went 32-5 from June 23 to August 7 lasted just two games in the postseason, and the veterans in the clubhouse spent Wednesday night explaining how that surge vanished so fast.

Boston lost Game 1, 9-0, and Game 2, 9-2, departing the Bronx with seven hits and two runs for the series, according to The Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey. Cam Schlittler blanked the Red Sox in the opener while Ben Rice drove in six runs with two homers, according to SNY‘s Anthony McCarron.

BOSTON RED SOX @ NEW YORK YANKEES — BOX SCORE Wednesday, September 30, 2026 • Yankee Stadium III • Attendance: 49,004 • Game Duration: 2:59

LINE SCORE Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Boston Red Sox (87-75) 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 New York Yankees (93-68) 0 0 0 1 1 6 1 0 X 9 14 0 WP: Max Fried (1-0) • LP: Sonny Gray (0-1)

RED SOX BATTING Player AB R H RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS PO Details Jahmai Jones, DH 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 Adley Rutschman, C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 .125 .250 .375 10 Willson Contreras, 1B 2 1 2 1 2 0 .333 .500 .833 1.333 5 HR Wilyer Abreu, RF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 .143 .286 .429 3 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 1 Caleb Durbin, 3B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 Nick Sogard, 2B 3 1 1 1 0 1 .167 .167 .667 .833 0 HR Trevor Story, SS 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 .167 .333 .500 4 Nate Eaton, LF 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 1 2B Jarren Duran, PH-LF 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .250 .000 .250 1 Team Totals 31 2 4 2 2 8 .129 .182 .355 .537 24 2B: Nate Eaton (1, off Max Fried). HR: Willson Contreras (1, off Max Fried, 6th inn); Nick Sogard (1, off Will Warren, 7th inn). RBI: Willson Contreras (1); Nick Sogard (1). DP: 1. Contreras-Story-Contreras. E: Adley Rutschman (1). Outfield Assists: Nate Eaton (Ben Rice at home plate). Team LOB: 4.

YANKEES BATTING Player AB R H RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS Details Ben Rice, DH 4 1 1 0 1 1 .556 .600 1.333 1.933 IW Cody Bellinger, LF 5 1 2 4 0 1 .333 .333 .667 1.000 HR Luis García Jr., 1B 5 1 3 1 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 HR Spencer Jones, RF 5 1 1 0 0 4 .250 .333 .250 .583 SB George Lombard Jr., SS 4 1 1 1 0 2 .500 .500 .500 1.000 Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B 3 2 2 0 1 0 .667 .750 .667 1.417 2-SB, GDP Trent Grisham, CF 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 .600 .500 1.100 SB Austin Wells, C 3 1 1 2 0 0 .500 .375 .500 .875 SF Ryan McMahon, 3B 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250 .400 .250 .650 Paul Goldschmidt, PH 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .333 .000 .333 José Caballero, 3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 Team Totals 36 9 14 9 3 10 .389 .425 .556 .981 HR: Luis García Jr. (1, off Sonny Gray, 4th inn, 0 on); Cody Bellinger (1, off Garrett Whitlock, 6th inn, 2 on). SF: Austin Wells (2, off Garrett Whitlock). IBB: Ben Rice (1, by Garrett Whitlock). RBI: Cody Bellinger 4; Austin Wells 2; Ryan McMahon 1; Luis García Jr. 1; George Lombard Jr. 1. GIDP: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (1). Team LOB: 7. With RISP: 6 for 9. SB: Spencer Jones (1); Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2; Trent Grisham (1).

RED SOX PITCHING Pitcher IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Pit Str Sonny Gray, L (0-1) 4.2 6 2 2 0 5 1 3.86 70 50 Erik Miller 0.1 2 0 0 0 0 0 13.50 5 4 Garrett Crochet 0 3 4 4 0 1 0 inf 16 11 Garrett Whitlock 1.1 3 3 3 3 1 1 20.25 35 22 Alec Gamboa 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00 7 4 Aroldis Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 14 10 Team Totals 8 14 9 9 3 10 2 10.12 147 101 Garrett Crochet faced 4 batters in the 6th inning.

YANKEES PITCHING Pitcher IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Pit Str Max Fried, W (1-0) 6 3 1 1 1 6 1 1.50 98 62 Will Warren 1.2 1 1 1 0 1 1 5.40 19 14 Brent Headrick 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 3 2 David Bednar 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 22 13 Team Totals 9 4 2 2 2 8 2 2.00 142 91 Balks: None. Wild Pitches: Garrett Crochet (1). HBP: None. IBB: Garrett Whitlock (1, Ben Rice). Pickoffs: None.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s Blunt Statements

The utility infielder known as IFK, headed for free agency, stated what happened in plain terms.

“Uncompetitive two games. Got boat-raced. The better team won,” Kiner-Falefa said. “To lose in the Wild Card is unacceptable.”

He had no quarrel with Game 1. “Schlittler’s the best pitcher in the game. He’s proved it this year,” Kiner-Falefa said. The Yankees chased Boston’s starters early, and “we had no answer.”

Willson Contreras, who hit the Red Sox’ only homer of the series, spread the blame wider. “We didn’t play good at all. We didn’t pitch. We didn’t hit,” Contreras said.

Asked whether manager Chad Tracy pulled Sonny Gray too soon, Contreras twice mimed zipping his lips. Then he pointed at the organization’s reliance on analytics, according to MassLive.

“It’s not enough when you have talent, or you have data, or computers that are telling you what to do. This is baseball,” Contreras said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. Pressed on whether Boston leans too hard on data, he answered in four words. “If you watch the game.”

Sonny Gray, Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox Reaction

Tracy lifted Gray after 4 2/3 innings and 70 pitches, with the Red Sox down 1-0 and two Yankees aboard. Erik Miller relieved and surrendered an RBI single to Cody Bellinger. Tracy had made the same move with Payton Tolle the night before.

Gray, 36, held hitters to a .180 average the third time through the order, best among qualified American League pitchers.

“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order the third time. I think that’s a fact,” Gray said, as quoted by MLB.com‘s Ian Browne. “I would have liked to live or die with me in that moment.”

Gray, a free agent who has hinted at retirement, kept the future open.

“It’s never beneficial for any party involved to make rash decisions,” he said.

Garrett Crochet’s night ended faster. Making his first appearance since April 25, he faced four batters, got no outs and was charged with four runs.

“To think that I busted my ass the past five months, and for it to end that way, on a personal note, it’s tough,” Crochet said, as quoted by reporter Keith Watkins. “Just wanted to come back and contribute to the team as best I could, and I let them down.”

His read on the series differed from Kiner-Falefa’s.

“We’re maybe a little undeserving of the fate that we got,” Crochet said. “But sometimes that’s the game.”

Boston has now dropped four straight postseason games to the Yankees across two years.