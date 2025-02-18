Red Sox Welcome Back Familiar Face with Solid MLB Track Record

The Boston Red Sox are welcoming back a familiar face in 39-year-old right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino, who’s joining the team on minor-league deal with a chance to make the big club in spring training. The deal was first reported by John Heyman of the New York Post. The 14-year MLB veteran will earn $2 million for the season if he secures a spot on the Major League roster.

Ottavino pitched for the Red Sox back in 2021 after coming over from the New York Yankees in a trade. Boston received Ottavino and pitching prospect Frank German in exchange for cash considerations in the deal. He notched a 4.21 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 35 walks over 62 relief innings that season.

Ottavino —a graduate of Boston’s Northeastern University, has made a career out of limiting solid contact and getting strikeouts, both hallmarks of his success throughout his career in stints with Colorado, the Yankees, and the New York Mets. He had 4.34 ERA with 70 strikeouts and 23 walks 56 innings with the Mets in 2024.

Assuming Ottavino makes the club, it would another depth and experience addition to the Boston bullpen, who also added left-handers Aroldis Chapman, Jovani Morán and Justin Wilson. Ottavino is wearing #00 in camp, a number never worn by a Red Sox player in a Major League game.