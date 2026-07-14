Red Sox Willson Contreras Makes Feelings Clear on Boston Future

The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball. A 14-2 stretch has pushed them within striking distance of the final Wild Card spot, and the roster that looked like a deadline seller two weeks ago suddenly looks like a buyer.

Willson Contreras has been at the center of it. Nine extra-base hits and 17 RBIs over his last 15 games. An All-Star selection he was not originally supposed to receive. A memorable Home Run Derby performance in Philadelphia.

What he said during All-Star week stood out for a different reason.

Contreras Sends Message on Red Sox Future

Contreras joined the Section 10 podcast and was asked about his time in Boston so far.

“Just leave me here. I want to stay here,” Contreras said. “The energy that Fenway brings is really unique, and I just like it. I just love it there.”

The affection goes beyond the ballpark. Contreras praised the group around him for buying in every night and credited the culture in the clubhouse for the turnaround.

“We have the talent, and we believe in them,” Contreras said. “So any player that’s coming to the roster is doing a great job. They’re bringing the energy, they’re bringing the passion, and they’re willing to learn.”

He acknowledged the slow start without making excuses for it.

“We’re not where we want to be, but we are on our way there,” Contreras said. “We are already making adjustments. The team has a really good chemistry, and the energy is there.”

What Contreras Has Done at 34

The declaration carries weight because the production has been impossible to ignore. Contreras is hitting .285 with 20 home runs and an OPS north of .920 in his age-34 season.

What changed is how he is hitting the ball. Contreras spent most of his career working the middle of the field and driving balls to right-center. This year, he has started elevating and pulling with real authority. His ground-ball rate has dipped to the lowest mark of his career, and the results have backed it up.

His brother William, an All-Star catcher for the Brewers, put it simply.

“It’s the best year of his life,” William said.

Moving to first base full-time after years behind the plate freed Contreras to focus on his swing. At 34, he is producing at a level he never reached as a catcher.

The Derby Performance Said Everything

Contreras brought that same energy to Philadelphia on Monday night. The crowd booed him from the moment he stepped in. He grinned, cupped his ear, and started launching balls into the upper deck with a custom Bowser bat.

His first-round blast of 490 feet to left-center earned him the top seed. He had 13 home runs. In the semifinals, he came up just one swing short against Kyle Schwarber.

“I feel like a winner for sure,” Contreras said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Contreras arrived in Boston with a strong resume and has added to it. The numbers are the best of his career. The All-Star selection and Derby appearance speak for themselves. And the way he talks about being a Red Sox player says the rest.

Boston is playing its best baseball of the season. Contreras is a big driving force behind that.