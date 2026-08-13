Red Sox Willson Contreras Gets Honest After Fenway Park Boos

The Boston Red Sox lost 6-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. A tied game fell apart in the eighth inning when Toronto scored five runs to put the game out of reach. A three-run ninth brought the tying run to the plate, but Boston could not complete the comeback.

The defeat extended the Red Sox’ losing streak to five. Boston fell to 64-56 but continues to hold the second American League wild-card spot heading into Thursday’s series finale.

One player has been at the center of the turbulence. His week has captured the full range of what this stretch has felt like.

Contreras Addresses the Boos

Willson Contreras heard it from the Fenway Park crowd over the weekend. After what fans perceived as a lack of effort on a groundout during Saturday’s loss, the boos were loud and unmistakable.

Contreras responded to the boos.

“Something’s bothering my leg. That’s why I didn’t run the other day when the fans booed me,” Contreras said. “Man, didn’t run one time and they boo anybody. Which is good. But I don’t care. I think it’s part of baseball.”

Chad Tracy defended Contreras at the time, noting that he was aware the first baseman was operating at less than full strength.

Five in a Row

The losing streak has brought the Red Sox back to earth after their historic summer run. Boston won 32 of 37 between late June and early August. The current stretch has been the sharpest contrast to that dominance.

Tracy acknowledged the difficulty but expressed confidence in the group’s ability to respond.

“We’re pretty battle tested at this point,” Tracy said. “You’re probably going to go through a rough patch. We’re going through it now. We have to fight our way out of it.”

Contreras shared that belief.

“Find a way to win again. We did it in July. I think we can do it right now in August,” Contreras said. “There’s a lot of games still to be played. Every day the games are more important.”

The Red Sox still control their postseason fate with roughly seven weeks remaining. But the cushion that felt comfortable just days ago has started to thin.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Willson Contreras homered and made a costly error in the same game. He got booed at home and responded without flinching. He has played through a sore leg, an illness, and a hit to the head in the span of weeks.

That is his season compressed into one stretch. The highs and the lows sitting right next to each other.

Contreras is not worried. He has seen this team climb out of worse. The question now is whether they can stop the slide before it becomes something bigger.