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Red Sox Willson Contreras Plans Revealed After Jake Bauers Signing

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being struck out by John Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees to end game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox didn’t wait around to make the first real splash of MLB free agency. On Friday, they signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract.

Bauers was the MVP of the NLCS for the eventual World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers couldn’t keep him around, though, and Bauers is now coming to play in the AL East Division. It’s a seemingly positive move by the Red Sox, and for not even too huge a cost. It just has one question: Willson Contreras.

Bauers is a first baseman, the spot Contreras handled so well for the Red Sox in 2026.

What will happen to Contreras now? For that matter, what do the Red Sox plan to do with Bauers?

There’s some information out there to give us some clues.

Willson Contreras Role With Jake Bauers

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox fist bumps teammates prior to game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It sounds like Contreras will remain the regular first baseman.

Bauers is going to be the designated hitter on most days, with the capability to slot in for Contreras at first when needed, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“Red Sox plan for Jake Bauers is to mostly be the designated hitter while cycling in at first base to get Willson Contreras off his feet more, sources say,” Cotillo wrote on X. “The Red Sox want Contreras healthy for 162 and that helps to that end.”

That’s logical at least as for how it pertains to Contreras. Nothing about the 2026 season from Contreras suggested he needed to be moved defensively or from his every-day role.

Boston’s signing wasn’t about Contreras at all. They wanted to upgrade their lineup overall, and they’ve done that.

Jake Bauers DH Question

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after making the final out during the ninth inning against Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bauers, who caught the final out of the World Series for the Brewers, does come with an interesting added layer once it’s known that he’ll be the DH.

Did the Red Sox overpay on a long-term contract for a DH? The answer is probably no, but there’s more pressure on the bat to deliver when a player is signed just to hit. It’ll at least be worth watching.

The DH spot has also been an area of some flexibility in recent seasons for Boston, but now it’ll be held down by one player. That’s also worth watching to see which Red Sox either are moved this offseason or simply play next less season because Bauers is now the regular DH.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Red Sox Willson Contreras Plans Revealed After Jake Bauers Signing

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