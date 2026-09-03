Red Sox Get Notable Willson Contreras Update Ahead of Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox have been without one of their most important hitters for the better part of a week. Willson Contreras was placed on the injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain that has lingered since early August.

The Red Sox are navigating a difficult stretch, having dropped to 75-65 after another loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The pitching has faltered. The lineup has been incomplete.

On Wednesday, Contreras addressed reporters and provided an update on where he is at.

Red Sox Get Contreras Update

Contreras worked with trainers on the field before Wednesday’s game and came away feeling positive about how the hamstring is responding. The early signs have been encouraging.

“I’m already feeling a lot better,” Contreras said. “Hopefully the 10 days are enough for me to come back.”

When asked about the broader timeline, Contreras framed it through the lens of what matters most.

“There’s a lot of time to heal up and to be better for the playoffs,” Contreras said. “If it were a situation where today was October, I could play.”

The message was direct. He is not far away. The IL stint is about getting fully right for the stretch run, not about managing a serious setback. Contreras will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

The Triple That Changed Everything

The left hamstring had been an issue since it first flared up during a series against the White Sox in early August. Contreras tried to manage it for nearly a month, limiting his effort on the bases and accepting that some games would require him to pull back.

Saturday at Yankee Stadium, his instincts overruled his caution.

“I’m just a gamer and I saw I had a chance to get to third base,” Contreras said. “I didn’t hesitate to get a triple. The best play was to stay at second base.”

The RBI triple came late in a loss to the Yankees. It was exactly the kind of play that defines Contreras as a competitor. He does not take half measures. But the price was steep. He woke up the next day with the worst soreness he had felt since the injury began.

“It was one step forward, two steps back,” Contreras said. “I can’t keep playing this way.”

The IL Decision Was His

Contreras did not wait for the organization to shut him down. He approached the front office himself.

“Being placed on the IL, I think, was the best move for me because it didn’t make sense for me to keep playing the way I was playing, hurt,” Contreras said. “Just being on the field for 50 percent of games didn’t make sense for me.”

The self-awareness in the decision reflects a player who understands what the team needs from him down the stretch. Competing at half capacity was doing more harm than good. Contreras recognized that before anyone had to tell him.

“The thought of just continuing down this road of trying two days or trying three days, and you’re playing shorthanded, it just became apparent that, let’s give it the time it needs to heal,” Tracy said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The 10-day window could have Contreras back as early as September 11 against the Royals. He will miss the Orioles series.

The Red Sox need him healthy for October, not limping through September. Contreras understands that. The rest will take care of the rest.