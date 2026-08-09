Red Sox Get Wilyer Abreu Injury Update Ahead of Athletics Game

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-3 to the Athletics on Saturday at Fenway Park, ending their nine-game winning streak. The offense managed just two hits with runners on base across 14 opportunities and struck out 15 times. Athletics rookie Gage Jump held Boston in check for the second time in as many meetings, recording 11 strikeouts across six innings.

The Red Sox dropped to 64-52 but remain firmly in the wild-card picture with 46 games remaining.

One of Boston’s hottest hitters was not in the lineup Saturday. What the manager said about his status afterward was encouraging.

Tracy Provides Abreu Update

Wilyer Abreu was originally slated to bat third and start in right field Saturday. Shortly before the game began, the Red Sox swapped him out for trade deadline acquisition Eli White.

The issue stemmed from Friday night’s 13-1 win. Abreu fouled a pitch off his lower leg early in the game, making contact in the area between his shin guard and calf. He stayed in through the sixth before Boston’s lead made it easy to get him off his feet. By Saturday, the swelling had not subsided enough to put him back out there.

Abreu spent Saturday receiving treatment to bring the swelling down. Tracy was encouraged by the progress.

“He’s doing better, he got more treatment,” Tracy said. “I’m hopeful for tomorrow. We’ll definitely check in in the morning.”

What the Red Sox Missed Saturday

Even missing a single game mattered given how well Abreu has been swinging. Over his previous five games, he collected four home runs and nine RBIs while reaching base at a great clip. His ninth-inning hit Thursday helped force extra innings in Boston’s wild 12-11 comeback win over the White Sox.

On the season, Abreu is hitting .256 with a .793 OPS and 20 home runs.

The defensive value was equally absent. Abreu has been the most impactful defensive outfielder in baseball this season by Defensive Runs Saved and has established himself as the premier right fielder in the game over the past three years by that metric.

Managing Bodies Down the Stretch

Abreu’s absence fits into a larger challenge Tracy is navigating. The Red Sox are in the middle of 16 games across 16 consecutive days. Bodies are wearing down. Tracy named Ceddanne Rafaela, Caleb Durbin, and Andruw Monasterio as players who also need rest during this stretch.

White’s acquisition at the deadline was made partly with these situations in mind. His versatility across the outfield gives Tracy the option to rest a regular without losing defensive quality in the field.

Willson Contreras returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two games with illness but was clearly not at full strength. Tracy defended him after the Fenway crowd booed a perceived lack of hustle on a groundout.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The streak is over at nine. The Red Sox can still extend their run of consecutive series victories to 10 with a win in the finale. That stretch dates back to early July.

Tracy is hopeful Abreu returns Sunday.