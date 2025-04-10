Red Sox Star Vows He’s ‘Not Going Backward’ As Injury Lingers

Masataka Yoshida has been working his way back to game action for months, but he’s still not ready to suit up. But after shoulder surgery six months ago, Yoshida is only about 80 percent there, according to The Boston Globe‘s Peter Abraham.

“I would say so,” Yoshida said through the team translator when asked about his progress. “But moving forward, not backward.”

It’s the arm strength holding him back. The swing is there, the legs are under him, but throwing is taking time. “I had a good spring training, and physically I feel good,” Yoshida said. “It’s just the throwing.”

The Red Sox have every reason to take their time. Once Yoshida starts a rehab assignment, he’s got a hard cap of 20 days before they have to make a roster decision. Contractually, Yoshida cannot be assigned to the minor leagues without agreeing to the move. Right now, the team doesn’t have a roster spot available. Rafael Devers has the designated hitter role locked down, and the lineup isn’t exactly starving for a lefty bat off the bench.

The bigger picture is also in play. Boston is balancing the needs of young players, providing ample rest to veterans, maintaining flexibility in the roster, and preparing for potential moves at the trade deadline.

Yoshida’s tenure in Boston has been rocky from the start. When the Red Sox shelled out a five-year, $90 million contract in 2022 to land the outfielder, the reaction around the league was less than kind. “I have no words,” one MLB executive told ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel at the time, baffled by the Sox throwing such a hefty deal Yoshida’s way.

Yoshida has played a total of 248 games for the Red Sox, hitting .285 with 25 home runs and 128 RBIs across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.