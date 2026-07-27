Red Sox Get Notable Zach Neto Update Involving Top Prospect

The Boston Red Sox have made their intentions clear ahead of the trade deadline. The Early-for-Mead swap was the first move. More are expected to follow. Boston has gone 20-3 since June 25 and the front office is responding to the surge with real action.

The middle infield remains the most obvious area to address. During the 15-game win streak, the Red Sox relied on Andruw Monasterio, Tsung-Che Cheng, Anthony Seigler, and Romy González to fill holes up the middle. All contributed, but none is considered an everyday answer at the position long-term.

The front office knows it. The search for an upgrade is well underway, and one name in particular has been at the center of discussions.

What Landing Neto Would Actually Cost

The Los Angeles Angels‘ Zach Neto has been on the Red Sox’ radar since last offseason, and The Athletic reported this week that Boston continues to view him as a strong fit. But the price to acquire a 25-year-old shortstop with four years of team control would be significant.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe laid it out plainly. If the Red Sox want one of the potential jewels of the trade market like Neto, Franklin Arias would be a necessary piece of the package.

Arias is the Red Sox’ top-ranked prospect and one of the best in all of baseball. He was promoted to Triple-A Worcester last week and has shown exceptional contact ability, premium defense at shortstop, and a power surge this season that has elevated his ceiling considerably.

Trading him would mean giving up the centerpiece of the organization’s future infield.

What Neto Would Bring to the Red Sox

The appeal is there. Neto has 19 home runs this season with a .771 OPS and is under club control through 2030. He is a right-handed hitter who would benefit from Fenway’s dimensions, and at 25, he fits the age profile of a team building around young talent.

Conversations between the two teams last offseason never advanced far enough to involve specific player names, according to The Athletic. The Angels have since changed front office leadership, with John Mozeliak taking over as interim general manager.

Neto is not without flaws. His strikeout rate is high and he does not draw many walks. He has graded out poorly on the defensive side at shortstop despite the position’s premium. But his bat and his contract make him one of the more attractive trade targets on the market right now.

Whether the Price Is Worth Paying

Marcelo Mayer could also be a trade piece for Boston. The 23-year-old is currently on the injured list with a bone stress reaction in his left forearm and was hitting just .220 with a .594 OPS before going down. His stock has dipped, but he still carries prospect pedigree that would interest teams.

Between Arias and Mayer, the Red Sox have two young middle infielders who could anchor the position for years. Arias is knocking on the door of the major leagues right now. Mayer still has the tools to figure it out with more development time.

Trading either of them for Neto would address the present, but the long-term math is worth considering carefully. Neto is a solid player. Arias has the ceiling of a special one. And Mayer, despite the struggles, is only 23 with five years of control remaining. It was not long ago when he was a top prospect as well.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Zach Neto would make the Red Sox better right now. That is not in question. His bat, his age, and his contract all fit what Boston is building.

But the cost of acquiring him may start with Franklin Arias. Arias is not just a prospect. He is one of the best in baseball, playing shortstop at Triple-A at 20 years old with a skill set that projects to be something special.

Arias and Mayer are the long game. Sometimes the long game is the right one.