Red Sox Likely Candidates To Land Alex Bregman: Report

The sweepstakes for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman appears to be nearing its end as Major League Baseball teams begin spring training this week. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Monday that Bregman is “likely to land with the Red Sox, Cubs or Tigers soon.”

Meanwhile, the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are believed to have a trade in place for third baseman Nolan Arenado, but it’s not clear if it’s contingent on where Bregman signs. It’s very difficult to believe the Red Sox would acquire both players. If it were to happen, it’s likely Arenado would be the team’s everyday third baseman with Bregman playing second base and Rafael Devers becoming the designated hitter or first baseman. Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has also been linked to the Arenado trade talks all winter. Arenado has three years and $74MM remaining on his contract, a large sum of which St. Louis is believed to have to retain, particularly if a young player like Casas is sent in return.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney reported Monday that the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have also “expressed varying levels of interest” in free agent DH Justin Turner, particularly as a backup plan to Bregman.