Red Sox’s 2025 Trade Offer to Twins for Joe Ryan Revealed: Report

One of the more intriguing names potentially available ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline is Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

Several teams have been rumored as potential suitors if Ryan hits the market, but one team that has consistently been linked to him — dating back to last year’s deadline — is the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox’s 2025 Trade Offer

On Saturday, reports surfaced on social media revealing what the Red Sox reportedly offered Minnesota last season, which the Twins ultimately turned down.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox offered left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle and current top prospect shortstop Franklin Arias in exchange for Ryan. It’s a trade that many in Boston likely would not hesitate to make at the time, but the conversation has changed after the season Tolle has had and Arias’ continued rise through the organization’s farm system.

MLB Network and NESN contributor Jared Carrabis reacted to Speier’s report on Saturday, writing:

“Alex Speier is reporting that the Red Sox offered Payton Tolle and Franklin Arias for Joe Ryan last deadline. Feeling vindicated for saying in real time that the Red Sox went all in and that the Twins were dumb for not seeing it that way. Zero chance I’d make that trade now.”

Alex Speier is reporting that the Red Sox offered Payton Tolle and Franklin Arias for Joe Ryan last deadline. Feeling vindicated for saying in real time that the Red Sox went all in and that the Twins were dumb for not seeing it that way. Zero chance I’d make that trade now. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 25, 2026

Joe Ryan’s 2026 Season

Ryan is having a solid 2026 campaign and could still be an option for many teams, but the Red Sox pitching staff has been the catalyst behind their recent resurgence.

This season, across 114.1 innings pitched, Ryan has posted a 3.38 ERA, 131 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP.

In 89.2 innings pitched for Boston, Tolle has maintained a 3.31 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP across 16 starts.

Ryan is under team control through the conclusion of the 2027 season, when he would become a free agent. Unless Minnesota receives an offer they view as a significant return, it’s unlikely they will move him.