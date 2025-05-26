Red Sox’s Alex Cora Benches Struggling $140 Million Star

Given everything that has happened with the Red Sox in recent weeks, from the injury to Alex Bregman to the MLB call-up of Marcelo Mayer to the slump of Kristian Campbell and the wild inconsistency of the offense, this would be a pretty good time for Trevor Story to finally start producing the way the Red Sox once envisioned when they gave him a six-year, $140 million contract to come to Boston three years ago.

Story’s time in Boston, though, has been marked by persistent injuries and only fits of production. He has never played 100 games in Boston, and managed only 26 last season. The Red Sox have gotten 214 games out of him in four years.

The good news is that Story has been healthy in 2025, playing in 51 games, which already means this is the second-healthiest season he has had in Boston. The bad news, though, is that he just has not been very good. Story is batting .220 this season, with just nine walks and 64 strikeouts in 200 at-bats. He has posted a .589 OPS, second-worst of his career.

Red Sox Could Keep Trevor Story on Bench

Red Sox manager Alex Cora clearly had seen enough as of Sunday. He pulled the plug on Story, starting David Hamilton in the 5-1 loss to Baltimore. Story has hit .130 in last 14 games, with just two extra-base hits.

Cora left open the possibility of benching Story again to open Monday’s series against the Brewers, saying he hopes to help the scuffling shortstop to, “disconnect.”

“Disconnecting today and maybe tomorrow and keep working,” Cora said. “It’s not lack of working. It’s been a lot. Maybe just kind of back up and watch the game from a different perspective. Not to think about the game plan or go out there and compete and just relax and clear your mind. Hopefully that benefits him.”

Story still has two years left on his monster contract, with a third year at the team’s option. As things stand, the Red Sox may look to get out of Story’s deal even sooner than that, though.