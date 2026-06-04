Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman Listed as Trade Fit for Unexpected AL West Team

The Boston Red Sox are still struggling, even after firing their previous manager, Alex Cora after a 10-17 start to the season. They remain in last place in the American League East at 26-34, but they still have a shot at a wild card berth, sitting just 3 1/2 games out.

But if they can’t turn things around soon, they might be looking at selling at the trade deadline. They don’t have a lot of pieces on expiring contracts, so that could make it hard, but they do have some pieces that teams might show interest in.

The most obvious trade candidate is eight-time All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman. He has posted a 0.48 ERA in 19 appearances and recorded 12 saves.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports listed him as a top trade candidate and had a surprising AL West contender as a possible landing spot for the two-time AL Reliever of the Year.

“Two of Chapman’s former teams stand out as contenders that need bullpen/closer help: the Cubs and Pirates. On the field, a reunion with the Yankees makes sense, though I don’t think either side would be enthusiastic about it,” Axisa wrote on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t rule out the Mariners as a possible landing spot for Chapman. There’s no such thing as too many good relievers.”

What Moving Chapman Means

Chapman has a mutual option for the 2027 season, but those are rarely exercised, so chances are that he will enter free agency at the end of the season. But because he is having such an impressive season with the Red Sox, they could bring back a lot in exchange for him.

Often times at the trade deadline, rental relief pitching comes in high demand, and contenders are often willing to overpay to strengthen their bullpen, so this would make Chapman an obvious trade candidate.

The Red Sox can afford to move some of their pitching so that they can upgrade their offense. That has been their biggest weakness this year, as they have scored just 241 runs, the second-lowest total in the American League.

But every time Chapman has been moved at the trade deadline, the team trading him has managed to bring back some solid prospects, with the most recent example being the Kansas City Royals landing Cole Ragans from the Texas Rangers back in 2023.

In that case, Boston could do well for him and set themselves up well for the future with some strong young position players.

What Red Sox Can Get

The Mariners have a strong farm system, as well as some good position players on their Top 30 prospects list from MLB Pipeline. Boston needs right-handed bats and infield solutions. The most obvious solution is No. 5 prospect Michael Arroyo.

There are certainly other teams that the Red Sox could look into making a deal for as well, but Seattle could give them some very solid prospects and help set them up well for the future.

It will be interesting to see if Chapman is actually dealt and what the Red Sox are able to bring back for him in exchange.