Red Sox’s Craig Breslow Hints at ‘Sweeping’ Changes Inside Organization

To say the Boston Red Sox dealt with the injury bug in 2026 would be an understatement.

Star players such as outfielder Roman Anthony and ace Garrett Crochet spent significant time on the injured list with little to no communication between the organization and the general public. Especially with Anthony, even the team didn’t seem to fully understand the injury.

Now, Craig Breslow has decided to add some accountability to the Red Sox.

According to MassLive’s Christopher Smith, the organization is taking a longer look at its medical department and how it should best function moving forward.

What Did Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Say?

While Boston made the playoffs after a horrific start to the season that included firing manager Alex Cora, injuries and communication remained at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“We’re constantly assessing ‘what are we getting right, what are we getting wrong, what are the opportunities to improve,’” Breslow told Smith. “And I think it’s important to try and decouple — are we getting the diagnosis or the rehab wrong, or do we need to make sure that communication with our players, with our staff internally, with the media externally is tightened up? And so we’re going to evaluate all those things this offseason and definitely recognize where some of the criticism is coming from.​”

Every team obviously deals with injuries throughout a major league season. However, to see a team so shorthanded and have no communication with the fans is disappointing.

The Red Sox’ medical staff had several gaffes this season where the issue was misdiagnosed or was more of a problem than expected.

Examples of Why There Needs to Be Change

Reliever Garrett Whitlock underwent testing at the end of the season that found he was pitching on a fractured tibia. The Red Sox only diagnosed the injury after recurring leg pain forced more imaging.

As for Boston’s ace, several setbacks kept Crochet sidelined from April 26 to Boston’s Wild Card series.

But the most notable gaffe of all was Anthony’s injury. Interim manager Chad Tracy expected Anthony to be day-to-day with a wrist injury. That ailment would keep him out for over 100 games (until August 30) and forced him to miss postseason time.

Boston cleared Anthony to play. However, he was dealing with pain throughout his return, making the decision questionable at best.

While Breslow acknowledged that Anthony and Crochet will be ready for next season, these misdiagnoses altered Boston’s season permanently.

“We’re going to take kind of a sweeping look at a number of our processes and make sure that we are diagnosing injuries the best we possibly can,” Breslow said.

Breslow needs to make changes if Boston doesn’t want history to repeat itself.